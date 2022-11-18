ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

DC News Now

Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) – Alex Ovechkin believed the Washington Capitals were always in the game against the Philadelphia Flyers despite trailing. So when he got the puck on his stick in overtime off a perfect pass from Dylan Strome, the best goal-scorer of this generation knew what he had to do. “I just have to hit […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Post Register

Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Wild for 5th-round pick in 2025

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The New York Rangers traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence.
SAINT PAUL, MN

