American 74, Georgetown 70
AMERICAN (3-2) O'Neil 7-17 0-0 16, Rogers 3-3 1-2 7, Knotek 5-9 3-3 14, Sprouse 4-8 4-4 15, Stephens 4-7 0-0 9, Ballisager Webb 4-7 1-2 9, Ball 0-1 0-0 0, Donadio 2-4 0-0 4, Gleaton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 9-11 74.
W. Kentucky 71, Tulane 65
W. KENTUCKY (5-1) Hamilton 2-8 0-0 4, Sharp 3-4 0-0 6, Akot 3-6 2-2 11, Frampton 5-8 5-8 19, McKnight 4-8 2-3 10, Diagne 5-9 1-1 13, Rawls 3-7 0-0 6, Lander 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-52 10-14 71.
St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT
SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69.
Ohio St. 80, No. 21 Texas Tech 73
TEXAS TECH (4-2) Batcho 7-10 6-7 21, Obanor 7-12 3-3 19, Harmon 5-11 0-0 10, Isaacs 3-9 2-2 8, Tyson 4-8 0-0 10, Fisher 1-2 1-1 3, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Jennings 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-55 12-13 73.
Wisconsin 43, Dayton 42
DAYTON (3-2) Camara 2-7 2-3 6, Holmes 3-6 3-5 9, Blakney 0-4 0-0 0, Elvis 7-17 1-1 16, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Amzil 3-8 0-0 9, Sharavjamts 0-5 0-0 0, Nwokeji 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 6-9 42.
Lady Eagles hold off Meigs in home win
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WV News) — A slim win, but a win nonetheless. The Eastern girls basketball team stayed unbeaten in their 2022-23 campaign with a 53-51 win at home against the Meigs Lady Marauders Tuesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference non-divisional matchup.
