FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
Post Register
Browns' Brissett excited for 'last' start before Watson back
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett didn't need any reminders, subtle or otherwise. For months, Brissett has known that his atypical, somewhat awkward gig as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback had a shelf life of 11 games, set to end once Deshaun Watson became eligible to return from suspension.
Post Register
Jaguars claim RB Darrell Henderson off waivers from Rams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville claimed veteran running back Darrell Henderson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, giving the Jaguars more experience behind starter Travis Etienne. Jacksonville waived offensive lineman John Miller to make room for Henderson on the 53-man roster.
Post Register
Jets bench Zach Wilson, Mike White to start vs. Bears
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson has gone from being the future of the New York Jets franchise to an underachieving benchwarmer. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to sit Wilson and replace him with Mike White as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Post Register
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back...
Post Register
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can't think of anything he's faced in his career “much tougher” than what he's dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday's game...
Post Register
Aaron Rodgers says he's been playing with broken thumb
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken right thumb for the past six weeks. Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Although the Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb injury ever since, the four-time MVP hadn’t said publicly that it was broken.
Post Register
Javonte Williams spotlights foster kids while rehabbing knee
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos running back Javonte Williams is using his downtime as he recovers from an injured right knee to feed his other passion: helping foster kids. “I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up,” said Williams, who is launching his namesake charitable foundation next month, one that aims to provide bedroom makeovers and Christmas presents for children in foster care.
Post Register
Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the...
Post Register
Cowboys, Giants meet as playoff contenders on Thanksgiving
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next. Now they're thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong.
Post Register
Cardinals facing myriad on-and off-field issues
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — If the object of HBO's “Hard Knocks” series is to document the day-to-day real struggles of an NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals are providing plenty of fodder for bad football and good television. The Cardinals (4-7) have lost three of their past four...
Post Register
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Wild for 5th-round pick in 2025
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The New York Rangers traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence.
