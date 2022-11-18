Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama football: What's at stake for the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl?
For Alabama, there is nothing at stake and there is everything at stake during the final week of this wayward regular season. And for the Crimson Tide, who are in the unenviable and unexpected position of being out of SEC and national championship contention as Iron Bowl Week beckons, it is indeed both.
Kiffin To Auburn? Changes In Tuscaloosa? Addressing Rumors From Week 12
Cory Lemer weighs in on the latest rumors from across the college football and recruiting landscape
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Austin Peay
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 8 Alabama defeated Austin Peay, 34-0, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s non-conference game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 9-2 on the season. “I was really pleased with the way...
Nick Saban shares what has made it harder for his program
For more than a decade, Alabama was a college football powerhouse. They were regular favorites to win the National Championship, and that made recruiting easy for head coach Nick Saban. But times have changed. Alabama is no longer the elite of the elite, and Saban has faced rougher terrain in...
Nick Saban Wasn't Thrilled With Reporter's Question Today
Add another one to the highlight reel for Nick Saban. Speaking at a recent media session, the Alabama head coach was asked for a vague update on the team's injuries going into next week's regular season finale. A very hydrated Saban let the reporter know in no uncertain terms that...
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
‘A big loss:’ Beloved Mountain Brook business destroyed after fire
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved business in Mountain Brook Village is in ruins after a large fire broke out overnight. “It’s an iconic building. You drive into the city, you see Ray & Poynor. It’s a big loss,” said Mountain Brook mayor Stewart Welch. The Ray & Poynor real estate agency building across […]
