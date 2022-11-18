Read full article on original website
Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid
The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
GOP billionaire mega-donors distance themselves from Trump's 2024 run
Former President Donald Trump is pressing on with another bid for the White House. But Trump can't yet count on the financial support of some wealthy backers who once stood in his corner. At least three billionaire mega-donors to the Republican party have already distanced themselves from his 2024 campaign,...
The GOP establishment could've prevented a third Trump run
Donald Trump is running for president again. The left is looking on with amazement and horror while bracing itself for the possibility of another Trump term. Many on the establishment right are frustrated that Trump could sabotage their party's chance at winning elections and further radicalize their base around an unpredictable cult leader.
Trump’s Presidential Announcement and ‘Revenge’ With Michael Cohen
Bakari Sellers is joined by author and former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to discuss the announcement of another Trump presidential run (3:24), the potential GOP response to a MAGA campaign after a disappointing Republican midterm (9:14), and his new book about the Dept. of Justice under Donald Trump, Revenge (21:32).
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Donald Trump Says He Should Have Nuclear Codes: 'Enemies Would Be Afraid'
Donald Trump has once again defended removing documents from the White House after he left office by suggesting the country would be "better off" if he still had access to nuclear codes. During a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, in support of a number of his endorsed midterm candidates, the...
Nancy Pelosi Says She Won't Discuss Trump's Plans, Then Brutally Bashes Trump's Plans
The House speaker picked apart the former president's anticipated 2024 campaign announcement.
Top Republicans speak out against Trump's 2024 run
Republicans like Paul Ryan, Mike Pompeo and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu are speaking out against former President Trump's run for the White House in 2024. Is it too little too late? The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 21, 2022.
Donald Trump ‘Can’t Get Elected,’ Billionaire Peterffy Says
(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., said it’s time for the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump. “I think we need a fresh face,” Peterffy, who contributed $250,000 to Trump’s 2020 campaign, said Wednesday in an interview. “The problem with Trump is he has so many negatives, he can’t get elected, period.”
The Devious Reason Donald Trump Announced His 2024 Run Now
Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement may have felt like a flop, but there was an interesting upside to it for him.Jose Pagliery, political investigations reporter at The Daily Beast, tells The New Abnormal host Andy Levy that one can’t look at this announcement “as anything other than an attempt to mar any prosecution as a political persecution of him.”It “could be viewed as him trying to seek further cover so that if he does get indicted for one of the many things that he’s being investigated for right now, he could just say, ‘Oh, look at this, they just indicted me...
Trump 2024 announcement could open door further to challengers
The lukewarm response to former President Trump’s announcement that he will once again seek the White House could provide a key opening for other Republicans still on the fence about whether to challenge him in 2024. While the Tuesday campaign launch drew praise from Trump’s most loyal allies, the...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement
MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses Trump for president in 2024
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) endorsed former President Donald Trump in an expected third campaign for the White House. "President Trump has my full endorsement and my support as our Republican nominee in 2024," the firebrand conservative told reporters, according to a clip posted to social media on Tuesday. Trump...
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections-advisers
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three Trump advisers said on Thursday, while Trump himself teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa later in the day.
Why young voters won’t fall for the GOP’s student loan shell game
Conservative Republicans are widely opposed to President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for some borrowers. But as you might imagine, the GOP, which has struggled to win over young voters, is having a world of trouble messaging their opposition to Biden’s plan in a way that appeals to Americans — particularly, young Americans — who’ve been saddled with financially crippling student loans.
Mike Pompeo thinks he’s found the world’s ‘most dangerous person’
During his tenure in the Trump administration, Mike Pompeo spent about 15 months as a troubled director of the CIA. This was soon followed by a nearly three-year run at the State Department, leading to a great many assessments that the Kansas Republican was the single worst secretary of state in American history.
