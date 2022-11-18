ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
AOL Corp

GOP billionaire mega-donors distance themselves from Trump's 2024 run

Former President Donald Trump is pressing on with another bid for the White House. But Trump can't yet count on the financial support of some wealthy backers who once stood in his corner. At least three billionaire mega-donors to the Republican party have already distanced themselves from his 2024 campaign,...
MSNBC

The GOP establishment could've prevented a third Trump run

Donald Trump is running for president again. The left is looking on with amazement and horror while bracing itself for the possibility of another Trump term. Many on the establishment right are frustrated that Trump could sabotage their party's chance at winning elections and further radicalize their base around an unpredictable cult leader.
The Ringer

Trump’s Presidential Announcement and ‘Revenge’ With Michael Cohen

Bakari Sellers is joined by author and former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to discuss the announcement of another Trump presidential run (3:24), the potential GOP response to a MAGA campaign after a disappointing Republican midterm (9:14), and his new book about the Dept. of Justice under Donald Trump, Revenge (21:32).
msn.com

Donald Trump ‘Can’t Get Elected,’ Billionaire Peterffy Says

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., said it’s time for the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump. “I think we need a fresh face,” Peterffy, who contributed $250,000 to Trump’s 2020 campaign, said Wednesday in an interview. “The problem with Trump is he has so many negatives, he can’t get elected, period.”
TheDailyBeast

The Devious Reason Donald Trump Announced His 2024 Run Now

Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement may have felt like a flop, but there was an interesting upside to it for him.Jose Pagliery, political investigations reporter at The Daily Beast, tells The New Abnormal host Andy Levy that one can’t look at this announcement “as anything other than an attempt to mar any prosecution as a political persecution of him.”It “could be viewed as him trying to seek further cover so that if he does get indicted for one of the many things that he’s being investigated for right now, he could just say, ‘Oh, look at this, they just indicted me...
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
TheDailyBeast

Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement

MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
MSNBC

Why young voters won’t fall for the GOP’s student loan shell game

Conservative Republicans are widely opposed to President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for some borrowers. But as you might imagine, the GOP, which has struggled to win over young voters, is having a world of trouble messaging their opposition to Biden’s plan in a way that appeals to Americans — particularly, young Americans — who’ve been saddled with financially crippling student loans.
MSNBC

Mike Pompeo thinks he’s found the world’s ‘most dangerous person’

During his tenure in the Trump administration, Mike Pompeo spent about 15 months as a troubled director of the CIA. This was soon followed by a nearly three-year run at the State Department, leading to a great many assessments that the Kansas Republican was the single worst secretary of state in American history.
