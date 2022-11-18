Plattsburgh extends city snow emergency parking bans

A new local law in Plattsburgh, will come into play the next time the Lake City’s snow emergency lights come on in the event of severe winter weather.

The lights will continue to mean that drivers have to move their cars off of city streets before midnight to allow public works crews room to plow. However, until Thursday night, the streets would always re-open for public parking at 6:00 in the morning.

“Many of us who try to manage the city’s resources effectively know that a very short six-hour window between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. is just not always enough time,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said during Thursday night’s Common Council meeting.

According to at least one member of the council, it’s apparently been known within city government for quite a while now.

“We’ve been kicking this around since last year because we have identified this as a problem, that we didn’t have enough time,” Ward 5 Democrat Caitlin Bopp said. “And no matter what we do, it’s going to be slightly inconvenient.”

Under the new law, the lights will be activated by 6:00 p.m. anytime severe winter weather is expected, giving at least six hours’ notice of a parking ban. The ban itself will last until either midnight the next night, or until the lights are turned off again, whichever comes first. The Common Council passed the measure unanimously.

“In the end, it’s going to get the roads cleared out more efficiently and quicker, so in the end, it’ll be better for everybody,” Ward 6 Democrat Jeff Moore said. “And if this doesn’t work out, we can always try something else — but we need to do something.”

The downtown parking lots will be available during snow emergencies. They’ll also be free of charge, as the Lake City’s paid parking enforcement efforts will be suspended while an emergency is in progress.

“We do control the lights downtown separate from the rest of the city, so that once we do the cleanup downtown, we can turn those lights off and people can potentially park on the street to allow for businesses getting business downtown,” Rosenquest added.

At the very beginning of the meeting, the council held a public hearing to listen to feedback about the snow emergency parking change. No one spoke up.

