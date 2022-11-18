ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

NYU Women Dominate Johns Hopkins, Men Sweep Blue Jays & TCNJ

SCY (25 yards) New York University’s eighth-ranked women’s swimming team commanded their dual meet on Saturday against sixth-ranked Johns Hopkins University at the Palladium Natatorium, prevailing 165-97. Kaley McIntyre logged two wins on the day to help lift the Violets over the Blue Jays. She left the rest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lucy Art Overcomes Shark Attack Injuries to Win Wisconsin State Title

SCY (25 yards) Not even a shark attack could stop Lucy Art from winning a Wisconsin state title earlier this month in the 50-yard freestyle. Twenty months after a shark took a bite out of her wrist, Art claimed the crown at the WIAA Division II State Championships with a new personal-best time of 23.37. The week prior, the University School of Milwaukee senior posted her first sub-24 performance with a 23.45 at Sectionals that took nearly a second off her previous best from March. Thanks to a surgically-repaired wrist, six months of physical therapy, and some new motivation she found along the way, Art is back and better than ever.
WISCONSIN STATE
Vermont Women, Binghamton Men Roll To Victory At Harold Anderson Invitational

SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Harold Anderson Invitational”. KINGSTON, RI – The Catamounts continued their dominance with another surge in day three of the Harold Anderson Invitational, claiming five first place victories, two Tootell Aquatic Center records, one first year record and one UVM varsity record. Vermont finished with a score of 853 with Rhode Island (756) and Holy Cross (636) rounding out the top-three. Binghamton finished in fourth with a score of 497.5 and Maine placed fifth with 382 points.
BINGHAMTON, NY

