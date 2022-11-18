Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
NYU Women Dominate Johns Hopkins, Men Sweep Blue Jays & TCNJ
SCY (25 yards) New York University’s eighth-ranked women’s swimming team commanded their dual meet on Saturday against sixth-ranked Johns Hopkins University at the Palladium Natatorium, prevailing 165-97. Kaley McIntyre logged two wins on the day to help lift the Violets over the Blue Jays. She left the rest...
Lucy Art Overcomes Shark Attack Injuries to Win Wisconsin State Title
SCY (25 yards) Not even a shark attack could stop Lucy Art from winning a Wisconsin state title earlier this month in the 50-yard freestyle. Twenty months after a shark took a bite out of her wrist, Art claimed the crown at the WIAA Division II State Championships with a new personal-best time of 23.37. The week prior, the University School of Milwaukee senior posted her first sub-24 performance with a 23.45 at Sectionals that took nearly a second off her previous best from March. Thanks to a surgically-repaired wrist, six months of physical therapy, and some new motivation she found along the way, Art is back and better than ever.
Vermont Women, Binghamton Men Roll To Victory At Harold Anderson Invitational
SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Harold Anderson Invitational”. KINGSTON, RI – The Catamounts continued their dominance with another surge in day three of the Harold Anderson Invitational, claiming five first place victories, two Tootell Aquatic Center records, one first year record and one UVM varsity record. Vermont finished with a score of 853 with Rhode Island (756) and Holy Cross (636) rounding out the top-three. Binghamton finished in fourth with a score of 497.5 and Maine placed fifth with 382 points.
North Carolina Bid Organizers, FISU, Discussing 2029 World University Games Hosting
After South Korea was awarded the 2027 World University Games, North Carolina and FISU are already discussing the rights to the 2029 Games. Organizers of the North Carolina bid to host the 2027 World University Games say that they are “strongly positioned” to host the 2029 event instead.
Rose Bowl Aquatics’ Andrew Nguyen on Building Strength Through Transition
Andrew Nguyen has led 2 of the top teams in the country and he just moved home to Southern California to become the Head Coach of Rose Bowl Aquatics Current photo via Andrew Nguyen. Andrew Nguyen has led 2 of the top teams in the country and he just moved...
2022 Minnesota Girls HS State: Visitation Wins 13th 1A Title, Edina Reclaims 2A Title
SCY (25 yards) The 2022 MSHSL Girls State Swimming Championship was held this past weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In class 1A, Visitation dominated the team standings. With a score of 397 points, they won their ninth consecutive title, and thirteenth title since 2005. Second place was Delano, who scored 194.5 points.
