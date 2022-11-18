ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Second bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Another bus full of migrants has arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning, the second bus sent from Texas in less than a week. The group of migrants, including families, arrived just before 10 a.m. at 30th Street Station, greeted by supplies, blankets and coats on a blustery cold day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are exploring the possibility that three home invasions targeting Temple University students living in off-campus housing could be connected. The spate of home invasions started in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when police say three armed suspects entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street through an unlocked door.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia man sought in Norristown shooting that left man, 35, dead

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left another man dead in Norristown, authorities say. Eugene Ware, 41, is wanted for first-degree murder and related offenses in the shooting death of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy. Police responded to the 900 block of...
NORRISTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy