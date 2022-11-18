Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
SEPTA rider hit by stray bullet credits asthma inhaler for preventing lethal injuries
PHILADELPHIA - A SEPTA rider who police say was hit by a stray bullet believes his life was saved from lethal injuries by an asthma inhaler in his front pocket that stopped the bullet from traveling any further. Quinzel Kane, a 35-year-old father of three, boarded a Route 56 SEPTA...
Police confident in keeping holiday tourists safe at large events in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say they are prepared to keep an influx of tourists safe this holiday season as gun violence remains in the headlines locally and nationally. Philadelphia will hold its annual Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday, and the Christmas Village at LOVE Park near City Hall will...
Police: SEPTA bus hit by stray bullet in Frankford, passenger shot in arm
A passenger was injured on a SEPTA bus when a stray bullet hit the vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to police. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
Police: Business owner handcuffed, robbed of $60K in Frankford driveway
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that resulted in thousands of lost dollars to a business owner. According to police, the robbery happened just before 2 a.m. on the 5000 block of Ditman Street. Authorities say the victim, 33, parked in his driveway and was...
Overbrook shooting: 4 students hurt in shooting near Overbook High School, police say
OVERBROOK - Four Philadelphia high school students are in stable condition after they were shot following early dismissal Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near Overbrook High School, in the area of W. 60th Street and N. Columbia Avenue. Police say a 15-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds...
Car used for a non-profit that helps kids with cancer stolen in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A local charity's mission to deliver care packages to kids battling cancer at CHOP, St. Christopher's, and Nemours Children's Hospitals has come to a standstill after police say the organization's SUV was stolen. It wasn't a fancy vehicle, but for LaTanya Morrison, Executive Director of The Ahmad Butler...
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
Second bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Another bus full of migrants has arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning, the second bus sent from Texas in less than a week. The group of migrants, including families, arrived just before 10 a.m. at 30th Street Station, greeted by supplies, blankets and coats on a blustery cold day.
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - In New Castle County, police are searching for a teenager who went missing from a mall in October. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was last seen at the Christiana Mall on October 1st, according to police. Her mother says she spoke to the teen around 3:45 p.m. that...
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
Police exploring possible link between home invasions targeting Temple students
Authorities are exploring a possible link between three home invasions that victimized Temple University students living in off-campus residences. The robberies, according to police, happened within two weeks and targeted two residences on the same block.
DA approves charges for suspect accused of fatally striking man with vehicle outside NE Philly bar
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say they believe he intentionally struck another man with his car over the weekend, killing him. The incident occurred early Sunday morning after an altercation inside a bar near Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. Police responded to the scene and...
Pennsylvania residents may be owed money from billions in unclaimed funds
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is holding nearly $4B in unclaimed property owed to state residents. The City of Philadelphia told residents to check if they're owed money after the city collected more than $6M.
Threatening calls lead to evacuation of charter school in Kingsessing, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Students and staff at a charter school in Kingsessing were evacuated due to threatening calls made to the school, police say. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Independence Charter School on the 5600 block of Chester Avenue received two calls just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. One call...
Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Police: Suspect steals thousands of dollars from safe of East Mount Airy church
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is working to identify a burglar who stole thousands of dollars from the safe of an East Mount Airy church. Police say ENON Tabernacle Church, located at 2800 Cheltenham Avenue, reported to police that an unknown man burglarized the church on November 12. Video...
Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are exploring the possibility that three home invasions targeting Temple University students living in off-campus housing could be connected. The spate of home invasions started in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when police say three armed suspects entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street through an unlocked door.
Police: Suspect sought after man is assaulted, knocked off bike in attempted robbery in Old City
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's health to identify a suspect accused of assaulting a man in an attempted robbery, according to police. Authorities say the attempted robbery happened on November 8 at 10:52 p.m. on the 200 block of Market Street in...
Philadelphia man sought in Norristown shooting that left man, 35, dead
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left another man dead in Norristown, authorities say. Eugene Ware, 41, is wanted for first-degree murder and related offenses in the shooting death of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy. Police responded to the 900 block of...
Berks County native among victims killed in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
BERKS County, Pa. - While the Colorado Springs community is mourning the loss of several people due to the tragic shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the Berks County community is grieving the loss of one of the victims who was from the Delaware Valley. Anderson Aldrich, 22,...
