13 WHAM

Black pastors criticize Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

Rochester, N.Y. — A group of Black pastors in Rochester is calling out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and some members of the legislature for polices they say are bad for the Black community. Monday, the group held a press conference and listed three main complaints:. Bello's recent veto...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Protest calls on transparency from RG&E

Rochester, N.Y. — Amid a wave of complaints about billing errors and proposed rate hikes, customers are once again demanding answers from Rochester Gas & Electric. Metro Justice and others held a protest Monday at City Hall against RG&E's private meetings with City Council. Customers are calling for RG&E...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce earns five-star accreditation

Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is getting high marks. It was awarded five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for its organization and positive impact on the community. The Rochester Chamber joins an elite class, as only two others in New York state —...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Healing process begins for Kirk Ashton's victims

Rochester, N.Y. — With Kirk Ashton now headed to prison, the process of healing can begin for the young people he victimized and their families. "Justice is just one step in the healing process," said Daniele Lyman-Torres, CEO of the Bivona Child Advocacy Center. "This is something that is a lifelong recovery. People are survivors and these children are survivors, and they will be living with this for the rest of their lives."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Ashton sentenced to 63 years, but will only serve 20

Rochester, N.Y. — The former principal of Northwood Elementary School, Kirk Ashton, convicted of sexually abusing 21 students, was sentenced to 63 years in prison Wednesday — but his time in prison will be much shorter. Under state law, the most time he can serve is 20 years...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Temporary delays expected for O'Rorke Bridge

Rochester, N.Y. — Some travelers heading between the city and Irondequoit may need to take a detour on some days for the next few weeks. The O'Rorke Bridge, the northernmost bridge that carries vehicles over the Genesee River, will be temporarily lifted intermittently on select dates. The Monroe County...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: The spirit of Thanksgiving

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday's Bright Spot shines on Rochester's Harris-Beach law firm. They rolled out the carts to drop off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. Each box was filled with nonperishable items, dry goods, plus a turkey and a pie. Bright spots of Thanksgiving...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local pantries feeling impact of high inflation

Rochester, N.Y. — High inflation is making the holidays even tougher for struggling families to buy food. The number of people without enough food in New York state rose 35 percent in the last year, according to a report from Hunger Free America. Local food pantries say the need...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Predicate felon accused of hate crime for threats toward local Muslim community

Brighton, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, accused of a hate crime for making threats toward members of the Islamic Center of Rochester. William Putnam, 53, faces state charges for aggravated harassment as a hate crime and making a terroristic threat — along with a federal charge for transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to injure another person.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

No injuries after lithium battery fire on RIT campus

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District battled a fire on the RIT campus on Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the Nathaniel Rochester Hall for the report of a lithium ion battery fire on the eighth floor of the building. After roughly 30 minutes, units were able to...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Scott's Winter Outlook

How will Winter behave this year in Rochester? Scott has some thoughts. Here's his annual Winter Outlook.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

NYS kicks off Christmas tree season at Stokoe Farms

Wheatland, N.Y. — It's officially Christmas tree-cutting season in New York state. New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball visited Stokoe Farms Monday to help cut down a 9-foot-tall Fraser fir, which will be displayed at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva. The ceremony was meant...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Police identify pedestrian killed in Macedon

Macedon, N.Y. — Police have identified a pedestrian hit by a plow truck and killed Friday night in Wayne County. Daniel Wing, 51, of Rochester, was hit and killed while walking across Main Street in Macedon just before 7:30 p.m. The truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with...
MACEDON, NY

