Black pastors criticize Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
Rochester, N.Y. — A group of Black pastors in Rochester is calling out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and some members of the legislature for polices they say are bad for the Black community. Monday, the group held a press conference and listed three main complaints:. Bello's recent veto...
Protest calls on transparency from RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — Amid a wave of complaints about billing errors and proposed rate hikes, customers are once again demanding answers from Rochester Gas & Electric. Metro Justice and others held a protest Monday at City Hall against RG&E's private meetings with City Council. Customers are calling for RG&E...
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce earns five-star accreditation
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is getting high marks. It was awarded five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for its organization and positive impact on the community. The Rochester Chamber joins an elite class, as only two others in New York state —...
Councilmember, clergy call for 'dangerousness standard' following 12-year-old's killing
Rochester, N.Y. — Some city leaders and local clergy members are joining the call for people to take a brave step and share what they know about the killing of 12-year-old Juan Lopez. They're also hoping for a new law that could reduce violent crime. "All the press conferences...
Flower City Union raises money for LGBTQ and worker rights amid World Cup in Qatar
Flower City Union is celebrating the World Cup, while recognizing the controversial human rights record in the tournament's host country, Qatar. In Qatar, homosexuality is illegal. Advocates have also criticized the country's treatment of its migrant workers, who built the World Cup stadiums. That was a discussion as fans gathered...
Healing process begins for Kirk Ashton's victims
Rochester, N.Y. — With Kirk Ashton now headed to prison, the process of healing can begin for the young people he victimized and their families. "Justice is just one step in the healing process," said Daniele Lyman-Torres, CEO of the Bivona Child Advocacy Center. "This is something that is a lifelong recovery. People are survivors and these children are survivors, and they will be living with this for the rest of their lives."
Crisis in the Classroom: New book focuses on 'harsh realities' of public education
Rochester, N.Y. — There is growing concern that America's public school system is in free fall, setting the nation up for failure. Crisis in the Classroom, a new book co-authored by Dr. Ben Carson, exposes the "harsh realities of the current state of education." Famed attorney Ben Crump and...
Ashton sentenced to 63 years, but will only serve 20
Rochester, N.Y. — The former principal of Northwood Elementary School, Kirk Ashton, convicted of sexually abusing 21 students, was sentenced to 63 years in prison Wednesday — but his time in prison will be much shorter. Under state law, the most time he can serve is 20 years...
Temporary delays expected for O'Rorke Bridge
Rochester, N.Y. — Some travelers heading between the city and Irondequoit may need to take a detour on some days for the next few weeks. The O'Rorke Bridge, the northernmost bridge that carries vehicles over the Genesee River, will be temporarily lifted intermittently on select dates. The Monroe County...
Bright Spot: The spirit of Thanksgiving
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday's Bright Spot shines on Rochester's Harris-Beach law firm. They rolled out the carts to drop off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. Each box was filled with nonperishable items, dry goods, plus a turkey and a pie. Bright spots of Thanksgiving...
Local pantries feeling impact of high inflation
Rochester, N.Y. — High inflation is making the holidays even tougher for struggling families to buy food. The number of people without enough food in New York state rose 35 percent in the last year, according to a report from Hunger Free America. Local food pantries say the need...
Predicate felon accused of hate crime for threats toward local Muslim community
Brighton, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, accused of a hate crime for making threats toward members of the Islamic Center of Rochester. William Putnam, 53, faces state charges for aggravated harassment as a hate crime and making a terroristic threat — along with a federal charge for transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to injure another person.
Neighbors concerned about trash piling up along Hudson Avenue under Route 104
Rochester, N.Y. — Concerns are piling up about too much trash near a bridge on Hudson Avenue. Couches, clothes and litter are just some of the items found under the bridge, which carries Route 104 over Hudson Avenue. Arlene Berrios and her mother have owned a beauty salon nearby...
Local restaurants seeing record highs for Thanksgiving reservations, takeout orders
East Rochester, N.Y. — Thanksgiving dinner and passing side dishes could look different for some families this year. Many are skipping the grocery store and having other people cook their holiday meal. "We will probably turn the restaurant over three times," said Donna Perlo, owner of Perlo's Restaurant in...
No injuries after lithium battery fire on RIT campus
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District battled a fire on the RIT campus on Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the Nathaniel Rochester Hall for the report of a lithium ion battery fire on the eighth floor of the building. After roughly 30 minutes, units were able to...
12-year-old's shooting death sparks renewed calls for change in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A young life is gone, at the hands of a killer who has yet to be caught. "What we are seeing is not normal," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said Tuesday. "It’s not natural, and we must not normalize it." The heartbroken family of 12-year-old Juan...
Scott's Winter Outlook
How will Winter behave this year in Rochester? Scott has some thoughts. Here's his annual Winter Outlook.
Suspected drug leader, allegedly linked to Rochester officer's death, appears in court
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester man who police said played a key role in a wave of violence across the city this summer will stay in federal custody, pending his trial. Brandon Washington is accused of running a marijuana ring and soliciting out-of-town gang members, including Kelvin Vickers, to commit acts of violence against a rival gang.
NYS kicks off Christmas tree season at Stokoe Farms
Wheatland, N.Y. — It's officially Christmas tree-cutting season in New York state. New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball visited Stokoe Farms Monday to help cut down a 9-foot-tall Fraser fir, which will be displayed at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva. The ceremony was meant...
Police identify pedestrian killed in Macedon
Macedon, N.Y. — Police have identified a pedestrian hit by a plow truck and killed Friday night in Wayne County. Daniel Wing, 51, of Rochester, was hit and killed while walking across Main Street in Macedon just before 7:30 p.m. The truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with...
