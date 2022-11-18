ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Lehkonen’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Hurricanes 3-2

 6 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook also scored for Colorado, which was outshot in every period of regulation and 48-15 overall. It was the first overtime victory in three chances this season for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche.

Pavel Francouz made 46 saves as the Avalanche beat the Hurricanes for the second time in six nights.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta made 12 saves.

Necas scored the tying goal, his eighth of the season, with 9:37 to play in regulation. It came with Francouz trying to defend the net without his stick. Necas made a move on the right side.

Aho’s eighth goal came 7:14 into the second period when the puck came back to him after an initial launch didn’t make it to the net and Necas helped recover the puck.

Newhook put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 at 14:20 of the second period.

Rodrigues scored the game’s first goal on a power play after the Hurricanes failed to clear the puck. That added to the production of Colorado’s league-best power play.

FIRST IN CLASS

Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov played his 300th career game, becoming the first member of the 2018 draft class to reach that mark. In those games, he had a total of 227 points (101 goals, 126 assists).

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Washington on Saturday.

Hurricanes: At Minnesota on Saturday.

