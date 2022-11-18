Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
Hamburg snow cleanup continues with clearing corners
HAMBURG, N.Y. — In various communities around Western New York where they really got hammered with high accumulations of snow state, county, and local highway crews may still be very busy for a bit trying to chop down some of the very high mounds of snow at intersections. They...
Super charged lake effect snow event was truly incredible and historic
Nov. 20 saw the culmination of the 2014 'Snowvember,' which brought a crippling lake snow to Buffalo's southtowns. That same day in 2022 was the date nearly 7 feet of snow stopped falling. The meteorological set-up was very similar in both years, with very similar resulting snowfall totals. The main...
Growing snow pile at ECC South as towns clear roads, neighborhoods
HAMBURG, N.Y. — There is indeed a snow dumping ground for the Southtowns at the ECC South campus on Southwestern Boulevard. A mountain of snow is growing on a parking lot of the campus as high lift or payloader construction vehicles load it up into huge dump trucks to get it off roads and get out of residential areas.
"The system was not reliable for this storm," says Mayor Brown about failed snow plow GPS system
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo's new plowing status map that was unveiled earlier in November failed just two days into its first snowstorm of the season. 2 On Your Side asked Mayor Brown why and how it failed so quickly. "Obviously, we're not happy that there were...
Heavy snow burdens WNY roofs, advice from Hamburg code enforcement on how to deal with it
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Joe Boncore is a long-time code enforcement officer in the Town of Hamburg and someone very familiar with the risk that snow loads carry for homes. "We started tracking the calls for this storm on the 19th, we have well over 100 calls total," said Boncore.
Travel season seems to be running smoothly so far
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's been estimated, by someone who can figure out these things, that 55 million Americans will be traveling during this Thanksgiving week. Tuesday was supposed to be the busiest travel day of that period with 48,000 flights scheduled according to the FAA. But we still saw a lot of people coming in to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday. And many are probably thankful after everything that has happened the past few years just to get here to Western New York to be with family and friends.
Snow cleanup effort continues with heavy equipment
HAMBURG, N.Y. — With all that snow dumped by the lake effect machine in Hamburg and Orchard Park, some heavy machines are now engaged in getting it off the roads and out of residential areas. That snow removal process for Hamburg and Orchard Park, which were both buried under...
City employee killed while assisting in snow removal in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee was killed Wednesday after being struck by a high lift during the snow removal process in South Buffalo. The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on the scene of McKinley Pkwy. between Olcott and Tifft Street. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says...
Neighbors work to clean up snow in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday afternoon that the driving ban for South Buffalo was dropped and replaced with a travel advisory. 2 On Your Side saw lots of heavy equipment throughout South Buffalo, Lovejoy, and Kaisertown on Monday. As the snow was being scooped up and poured into dump trucks. There was a combination of city, state, and private crews getting the snow cleared out.
Snow removal efforts continue in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow removal continues this weekend in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo following last week's massive winter storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met up with plow drivers before they began their shifts in the South Buffalo and Kaisertown areas just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
City of Buffalo getting more help from state to clear snow from streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton says the city is making "good progress" in clearing the streets. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Marton says the New York State brought in 17 additional trucks to help clear the snow on Tuesday. He says the state will send around 30 dump trucks to assist with their snow removal efforts on Wednesday.
NYS sending 30 more dump trucks to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting on Wednesday, 170 pieces of equipment will be on Buffalo's streets clearing the snow. The city is getting help from thirty additional dump trucks from the state. That's on top of the trucks that are already out there. Right now in South Buffalo, Lovejoy, and...
What 2 Expect: Thanksgiving Travel Forecast
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we enter the holiday season, we know that you may have guests coming into town or you may be traveling yourself for the Thanksgiving holiday. The weather will cooperate as you travel around but let's break it down by geographic region. The overall story is...
Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
400 Expressway reopens for East Aurora, the Southtowns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For residents of East Aurora and nearby communities like Elma, Holland, Marilla, and Wales it must be good news to hear that NITTEC is reporting that the 400 Expressway is once again open for traffic both northbound and southbound. It was closed with the heavy snowfall...
Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department holding Bills ticket giveaway for people who shovel out fire hydrants
HAMBURG, N.Y. — If you are interested in free tickets to the Bills game in Orchard Park on Dec. 18 against the Miami Dolphins, get your shovels out. The Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department is in need of your help, and is holding a Bills ticket giveaway in exchange. The...
Seneca Nation receives $7.6 million for new Southern Tier regional transit hub
IRVING, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Wednesday announced that the Seneca Nation would be receiving $7 million for a new Southern Tier transportation hub. The funding would be provided through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) to help combat the bus shortage. The facility will be a combined bus storage facility and transit hub that the Seneca Nation Department of Transportation (SNDOT) and the Seneca Transit System (TST) will operate.
Health officials warn of health risks during winter snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have died while shoveling snow during the lake effect snow storm hitting parts of Buffalo and Western New York. The storm began Thursday night and is expected to continue throughout the weekend. Some of the latest snowfall totals reached 66 inches in Orchard Park,...
Orchard Park digs out from snow storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side spent several hours in Orchard Park Saturday where people were dealing with record snowfall. "Once you stop, you can't move no more because it's coming down so fast, so hard," said truck driver Joseph Edwards. Dozens of tractor trailers were at...
News 2 You: A look back at when vehicles needed 2 inspections, & everything needed a price tag
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week in 2012. Ten years ago this week, Buffalo police unveiled for the first time their newest crowd control device. It was called Skywatch and allowed officers to keep tabs on large events by lifting them up in a cab attached to a scissors jack. Purchased with homeland security funds, it is still in use today, after being deployed for the first time on Chippewa Street this week in 2012 to watch bar crowds who flocked in for what is traditionally one of the busiest times of year for the entertainment district.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0