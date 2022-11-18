ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Travel season seems to be running smoothly so far

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's been estimated, by someone who can figure out these things, that 55 million Americans will be traveling during this Thanksgiving week. Tuesday was supposed to be the busiest travel day of that period with 48,000 flights scheduled according to the FAA. But we still saw a lot of people coming in to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday. And many are probably thankful after everything that has happened the past few years just to get here to Western New York to be with family and friends.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Snow cleanup effort continues with heavy equipment

HAMBURG, N.Y. — With all that snow dumped by the lake effect machine in Hamburg and Orchard Park, some heavy machines are now engaged in getting it off the roads and out of residential areas. That snow removal process for Hamburg and Orchard Park, which were both buried under...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Neighbors work to clean up snow in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday afternoon that the driving ban for South Buffalo was dropped and replaced with a travel advisory. 2 On Your Side saw lots of heavy equipment throughout South Buffalo, Lovejoy, and Kaisertown on Monday. As the snow was being scooped up and poured into dump trucks. There was a combination of city, state, and private crews getting the snow cleared out.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Snow removal efforts continue in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow removal continues this weekend in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo following last week's massive winter storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met up with plow drivers before they began their shifts in the South Buffalo and Kaisertown areas just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

City of Buffalo getting more help from state to clear snow from streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton says the city is making "good progress" in clearing the streets. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Marton says the New York State brought in 17 additional trucks to help clear the snow on Tuesday. He says the state will send around 30 dump trucks to assist with their snow removal efforts on Wednesday.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NYS sending 30 more dump trucks to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting on Wednesday, 170 pieces of equipment will be on Buffalo's streets clearing the snow. The city is getting help from thirty additional dump trucks from the state. That's on top of the trucks that are already out there. Right now in South Buffalo, Lovejoy, and...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

What 2 Expect: Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we enter the holiday season, we know that you may have guests coming into town or you may be traveling yourself for the Thanksgiving holiday. The weather will cooperate as you travel around but let's break it down by geographic region. The overall story is...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Seneca Nation receives $7.6 million for new Southern Tier regional transit hub

IRVING, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Wednesday announced that the Seneca Nation would be receiving $7 million for a new Southern Tier transportation hub. The funding would be provided through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) to help combat the bus shortage. The facility will be a combined bus storage facility and transit hub that the Seneca Nation Department of Transportation (SNDOT) and the Seneca Transit System (TST) will operate.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park digs out from snow storm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side spent several hours in Orchard Park Saturday where people were dealing with record snowfall. "Once you stop, you can't move no more because it's coming down so fast, so hard," said truck driver Joseph Edwards. Dozens of tractor trailers were at...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

News 2 You: A look back at when vehicles needed 2 inspections, & everything needed a price tag

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week in 2012. Ten years ago this week, Buffalo police unveiled for the first time their newest crowd control device. It was called Skywatch and allowed officers to keep tabs on large events by lifting them up in a cab attached to a scissors jack. Purchased with homeland security funds, it is still in use today, after being deployed for the first time on Chippewa Street this week in 2012 to watch bar crowds who flocked in for what is traditionally one of the busiest times of year for the entertainment district.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy