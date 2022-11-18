What foods can you feed your dog for Thanksgiving?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, you may be wondering what scraps are safe to give your pup.

“Thanksgiving tends to coincide with an uptick in vet visits due to dogs being fed unsafe human foods,” the American Kennel Club (AKC) states.

The AKC, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and several veterinarians, including “The Ultimate Pet Health Guide: Breakthrough Nutrition and Integrative Care for Dogs and Cats” author Dr. Gary Richter, MS, DVM, small animal and exotic Veterinarian in Texas Dr. Sara Ochoa, DVM, and Chief Veterinary officer for the American Kennel Club, emergency and critical care veterinarian, and a valued member of the Chicago veterinary community for over 35 years Dr. Jerry Klein, share items that are safe and unsafe for your pet this holiday season.

Safe and healthy foods to feed your dog(s) at Thanksgiving:

Sweet Potatoes “Sweet potatoes are a great source of dietary fiber, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and beta-carotene,” says Dr. Richter. “Sweet potato treats can be as simple as a dehydrated sweet potato chew.” Just remember not to give your pet sweet potatoes containing any added ingredients.

Potatoes You get to enjoy both kinds of potatoes, and your dog can have that option, too. However, give only boiled or baked potatoes with no butter, sour cream, salt , or pepper, and serve in moderation .

Apples “ Apples are full of vitamins A and C and contain lots of great fiber, making them a healthy Thanksgiving treat for your pet,” says Dr. Richter. “However, if you’re sharing an apple with your pooch, be sure to cut around the core, as large amounts of apple seeds can be toxic.”

Turkey meat (no bones or skin) For those that wonder if dogs can eat turkey at Thanksgiving, the answer is yes. The main dish is okay to offer up “as long as it has not been prepared with any seasoning,” says Dr. Ochoa. In addition to avoiding bones, as discussed above, Dr. Klein advises owners to skip out on feeding the skin as well. The outer layer of the poultry is likely to have been prepared with butter, spices, or other fatty ingredients that may cause pancreatitis or other issues for your dog.

Green beans “With ample amounts of plant fiber, manganese, and vitamins C and K, plain green beans are great for dogs,” says Dr. Richter. The key here, as with turkey, sweet potatoes, and other options mentioned in this list, is the bean dish should be plain—without added ingredients like butter or spices.

Peas Plain peas are a fine choice, but creamed peas should be avoided. Fattier food items like creamed peas may upset your dog’s stomach.

Pumpkin “ Pumpkin itself is a very healthy snack,” explains Dr. Richter. “ Pumpkin helps with digestive health, and it’s great for a dog’s skin and coat . Also, if feeding canned pumpkin, make sure it’s just pumpkin and not the pre- spiced pie mix.”

Dessert Dessert is an option, but not just any kind. Go ahead and satisfy your pet’s sweet tooth with something healthy like frozen yogurt (without artificial sweeteners like xylitol , which is toxic for dogs), suggests Dr. Richter. Calcium, protein, and live bacteria that can act as probiotics will give your dog a tasty dose of nutrients and a sweet post-meal treat.



Unsafe and unhealthy foods to avoid feeding your dog(s) at Thanksgiving:

The AKC also wants to remind dog and pet owners to keep trashcans out of reach since the scents of the day’s meal can be tempting to furry friends.

If your dog does get into something it should not have, the AKC says to seek help right away. You can call the Pet Poison Helpline at 855-764-7661 ($75 fee applies) or an area vet that offers after-hour services.

