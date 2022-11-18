ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Eisenberg joins Royals Broadcast Group to replace longtime broadcaster Steve Physioc

By Harold Kuntz
KSN News
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday longtime broadcaster Steve Physioc is retiring and, in his place, Jake Eisenberg.

Eisenberg graduated college in 2017 after honing skills for the last five in the minors.

It didn’t take long for Eisenberg to earn the trust of the Royals players, spending the last two years in Omaha with many of the current players.

“It’s pretty surreal, to be honest. This is the sort of thing you don’t expect to happen. You don’t draw it up this way, even if you hope something like this happens. Whenever it happens, it’s a really special thing,” he said.

“Having seen the path that a lot of the players and having a similar path in that regards is something that really allows me to really understand where they come from and share their stories in an even deeper way,” Eisenberg continued.

He’s not a stranger to the booth in a Major League facility. The New York native called games with his childhood favorite team, the Mets, and then did two games with the Royals on TV, including Bobby Witt’s first home run. He also had plenty of help from a Royals great.

“Mike Sweeney was amazing, amazing to call a game with,” Eisenberg said. “He was kind enough to show me around the ballpark, lift me up in more ways than one, and that’s the kind of thing that if Mike Sweeney said you’re good, that’s instant credibility among this fan base.”

So now he’ll take post in the Royals Radio Broadcast along with some select TV appearances. He’s already pleased with the feedback he’s got from fans and will lean on storytelling.

“We’re going to share human stories about these humans on a field doing amazing things, and we’re going to take you behind the players and show you who they are as people,” he said.

Along with the analytical side too.

“We’re going to teach you a little something along the way, whether it’s why this pitch was used or why this alignment means. We can go into statistics, but we’re going to entertain you, we’re going to teach you, and we’re going to have fun doing it, and that’s a hallmark of any good broadcast,” Eisenberg said.

