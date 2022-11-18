NEW ORLEANS – After a pair of dominant performances, senior guard Kiki Jefferson was voted Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Jefferson has averaged 28.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per outing in the past two games, shooting 18-of-28 (64.3%) from the floor and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from deep. At Longwood, the guard led all scorers with 26 points on 9-of-12 (75.0%) from the floor and 3-of-5 (60.0%) from downtown on Nov. 17. The Lancaster, Pa. native then recorded a season-high 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out five assists in a 76-65 loss to #13 North Carolina on Nov. 20 The senior now boasts 13 career double-doubles and four games scoring 30 or more.

