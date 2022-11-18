ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County joins lawsuit against GNV zoning

Alachua County has joined a lawsuit against the city of Gainesville filed by two local citizens in response to the replacement of single-family zoning by the city’s new neighborhood residential zoning. Peggy Carr and Faye L. Williams filed the lawsuit, with support from local nonprofit Gainesville Neighborhood Voices (GNVoices),...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

SBAC swears in first all-female board

The School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) has its first-ever all-female board. “I didn’t know this until recently, so it’s exciting knowing that we are still in a time of firsts,” incoming SBAC Chair Tina Certain said in an interview. At a special meeting on Tuesday, Certain,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Area gas prices drop slightly

This past week marked the highest Thanksgiving national average for pump prices since the AAA gas reports began in 2000. According to the AAA report on Monday, the national average price per gallon fell 11 cents to $3.77. In Florida, the average dropped 10 cents from $3.55 to $3.45 and from $3.61 to $3.55 in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Pedestrian dies crossing West University

Another pedestrian has died while trying to cross West University Avenue in Gainesville. The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of West University. According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the initial investigation found a pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway from the south to the north when a car traveling east struck him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Columbia County I-75 collision kills pedestrian

An SUV struck and killed an Orlando man on I-75 near mile marker 432 in Columbia County on Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 74-year-old Boynton Beach man was driving an SUV southbound on I-75 at 6:18 p.m. when he struck a 33-year-old Orlando man who entered the inside lane near mile marker 432.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Pedestrian dies in Newberry collision

A car hit and killed a 26-year-old man near the intersection of State Road 26 and SW 260th Street in Newberry on Sunday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 19-year-old Gainesville man was driving a sedan and hit the 26-year-old Newberry man just east of the intersection of SR 26 and SW 260th Street at 9:32 p.m.
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County man sentenced for life after assault

An Alachua County jury found Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez guilty of sexual battery on a child 12-17 years old and sexual assault with the use of physical force. Montero-Lopez, 19, was sentenced to life in prison on the first count and a concurrent 30-year prison sentence on the second count. The...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

