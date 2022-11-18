An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO