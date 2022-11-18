ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

North Central makes history with 8-D2 threepeat in romp past Mendon

Every statement Powers North Central makes comes with three exclamation points. And that’s why the Jets are champions three times over. In emphatic fashion – as they’ve done time and time and time again – the Jets powered to the eight-player football Division 2 state championship, this time with a 66-26 victory over Mendon at the Superior Dome.
Iron Mountain football team departs for state semifinal game

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain is one of three U.P. teams remaining in the high school state football playoffs. The team departed from Iron Mountain Friday morning to a warm welcome from students and fans. They will arrive in Petoskey Friday evening, where they will play a state...
North Branch sweeps Cadillac for fourth volleyball state title

Immediately following last year’s 3-0 loss to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in the Division 2 volleyball state finals, North Branch head coach Jim Fish made a bold prediction. “Put it on the calendar; we will be back next year. We will be here,” said the 23rd-year North Branch coach.
