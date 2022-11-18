Read full article on original website
Three Local Football Teams Prepare for State Semifinals on Saturday
Gladwin, Reed City and Traverse City St. Francis will compete in the MHSAA 11-Player Football State Semifinals on Saturday. While St. Francis made it to the state championship game two years ago, Gladwin and Reed City are both seeking their first ever trips to Ford Field. Here’s a preview of...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores from state semifinals
The results from the semifinals in the 11-player 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 20, Dexter 17 (OT) MICK McCABE:How C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young helped Warren De La Salle's Brady Drogosh reach a new level. VOLLEYBALL:Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart claims Division 4. Division 3. Detroit...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 5 football semifinal between Detroit Country Day and Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth defeated Detroit Country Day, 38-0, in a Division 5 semifinal football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Lapeer High School. With the win, the Eagles advanced to the state championship game at Ford Field on Nov. 25.
See photos as Caledonia defeats Clarkston 21-0 sending the Fighting Scots to the state championship
DeWitt, MI-- It was cold, snow flurries filled the air and the wind was hollowing as Caledonia faced off against Clarkston in the Division 1 semifinal on Saturday afternoon at DeWitt High School. Caledonia defense stepped up big shutting out the Clarkston offense, giving the Fighting Scots a 21-0 victory...
WLUC
FINAL: North Central defeats Mendon 66-26
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The North Central Jets are once again State Champions. The North Central Jets defeated the Mendon Hornets 66-26.
MLive.com
North Central makes history with 8-D2 threepeat in romp past Mendon
Every statement Powers North Central makes comes with three exclamation points. And that’s why the Jets are champions three times over. In emphatic fashion – as they’ve done time and time and time again – the Jets powered to the eight-player football Division 2 state championship, this time with a 66-26 victory over Mendon at the Superior Dome.
WLUC
Iron Mountain football team departs for state semifinal game
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain is one of three U.P. teams remaining in the high school state football playoffs. The team departed from Iron Mountain Friday morning to a warm welcome from students and fans. They will arrive in Petoskey Friday evening, where they will play a state...
Unbeaten Kansas State to face Rhode Island in tourney opener
Kansas State will look to remain undefeated when it faces Rhode Island in the first round of the Cayman Islands
MLive.com
North Branch sweeps Cadillac for fourth volleyball state title
Immediately following last year’s 3-0 loss to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in the Division 2 volleyball state finals, North Branch head coach Jim Fish made a bold prediction. “Put it on the calendar; we will be back next year. We will be here,” said the 23rd-year North Branch coach.
Martin wins 8-player state title, Mendon state runner-up
Martin has not won a football state championship since 1987. They ended that dry spell against Merrill on Saturday in Marquette.
Top 25 roundup: Rasir Bolton helps No. 2 Gonzaga defeat No. 4 Kentucky
Rasir Bolton scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to help No. 2 Gonzaga post an 88-72
