Bozeman, MT

Cat Country 102.9

4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana

When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana to Host First Round FCS Playoff Game on Saturday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 7-4 University of Montana Grizzlies, who were crushed 55-21 in Bozeman on Saturday, were granted new life by the FCS Selection Committee with a first-round home game this Saturday against 9-2 Southeast Missouri State. The game will start at 8:00 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium....
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
msuexponent.com

Bobcat bar crawl: how gameday changes weekend spirit

It’s finally time to get ready for the most unforgettable game day of the year: the Cat-Griz Brawl of the Wild. This is Montana's most monumental game of the season, bringing in fans from all over to watch their favorite feud at Bobcat Stadium. Bozeman’s bars are also getting...
BOZEMAN, MT
US 103.3

ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?

While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Bobcats Bury Grizzlies in Most Lopsided Montana Football Brawl

A couple early mistakes and the inability to stop, frankly, anything, contributed to one of the most embarrassing losses in the history of the rivalry. And things never got better, as the Montana State Bobcats saved their best game of the year for the annual Griz-Cat Brawl of the Wild, and crushed the University of Montana Grizzlies 55 - 21 Saturday afternoon in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
High School Football PRO

Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bozeman High School football team will have a game with Capital High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Expect heavy traffic on I-90 coming out of Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Regardless of the outcome from the big Brawl of the Wild game Montana highway patrol expects to see many cars on the road over the next two to three days. This includes traffic coming out of town from some who started leaving towards the end of the game andtraffic in town for those who decided to stay into the weekend.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

MHP: drive with caution heading into Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild

MISSOULA, Mont. - Before the Brawl of the Wild game begins, we’re tracking how we can get you to the game safely no matter where you're traveling from. Montana highway patrol are expecting a high-volume number of cars to hit these roads from all parts of the state, especially over the next 24 hours as we near closer to kick off time. Whether game goers are starting their travels from Billings, Missoula, or Great Falls you’re asked to drive with extra caution. Officials are keeping a close eye on Interstate 90, which they're predicting will be the main "artery* roadway for folks coming in and out of the Bozeman area.
BOZEMAN, MT
livelytimes.com

Holiday MADE Fairs headed for Helena and Missoula

With holidays fast approaching handMADE Montana is preparing for two artisan fairs: the Helena Holiday MADE fair Dec. 2-3 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and the original Missoula MADE fair, Dec. 11 at the Adams Center. The MADE fairs, held in Missoula, Helena and Bozeman each fall and...
HELENA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
msuexponent.com

WATCH: Montana Grizzlies Postgame Press Conference

Hear from head coach Bobby Hauck as well as senior safety Robby Hauck following the Grizzlies 55-21 rivalry loss to Montana State. Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21 The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of...
BOZEMAN, MT

