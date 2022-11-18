ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Hundreds gathering in downtown Moline for lighting ceremony to kick off holidays

MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Moline for the annual holiday lighting ceremony to kick off the holidays Saturday night. It's the 25th annual, Lighting on the Commons, at the John Deere Pavilion in Downtown Moline. The event included live music, hot chocolate, cider, and cookies. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made a special appearance, so kids can sit and tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
MOLINE, IL
Free Thanksgiving meals available at the MLK Center this weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is holding its 33rd annual Thanksgiving dinner this weekend. The curbside pickup began Friday, Nov. 18 and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 20. The free boxed Thanksgiving meals include turkey, masked potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
More people reach out to local homeless shelter as temperatures drop

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Inflation and lingering pandemic issues are forcing some people out of their homes and onto the streets. Christian Care homeless shelter in Rock Island is seeing more people reach out for help. This comes after temperatures are dropping and living costs are rising. The care center has almost reached its capacity of 42 beds, and officials said they're currently housing around 40 people.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Rock Island parking garage to be demolished Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Demolition begins on Monday, Nov. 28 for the downtown Rock Island parking garage located at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue, according to a City news release. The parking garage will officially close on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Remaining vehicles will be removed at the owner's expense.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
DAVENPORT, IA
Geneseo small businesses optimistic over holiday sales

GENESEO, Ill. — With holiday shopping underway, local stores in Geneseo are expecting good sales in the 2022 year despite inflation and competition from larger retailers. Local businesses said they order product as early as January to ensure variety and stock is available for customers in the holiday rush.
GENESEO, IL
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
GALESBURG, IL
Festival of Trees returns Nov. 19-27

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 37th rendition of Quad City Art's Kwik Star Festival of Trees will take place from Nov. 19-27 at Davenport's RiverCenter, according to a news release. This year's event will feature over 150 designer trees, rooms and many more holiday gift shop items which will be raised to benefit Quad City Arts in their efforts to support arts education and local arts programs throughout the Quad Cities.
DAVENPORT, IA
Ascentra's annual scholarship program going online in 2023

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Quad Cities credit union is supporting area students on multiple career paths with a total of $15,000 in scholarships to be awarded in 2023, and now they can participate just by applying online. In 2023's annual, now-entirely-online scholarship program, Ascentra Credit Union will be awarding...
BETTENDORF, IA
Where you can get a Thanksgiving meal in the QC on the big day

Several nonprofits and businesses around the Quad Cities are filling in the gaps where Thanksgiving meals are needed. Here is a running list of locations handing out free Thanksgiving dinners:. Don't see an opening on this list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our...
DAVENPORT, IA
NASCAR driver Devon Rouse surprises his family for Thanksgiving

MOLINE, Ill. — AAA predicted more than 54 million people will travel more than 50 miles away from their homes for Thanksgiving this year, and one of those travelers stopped at the Quad Cities International Airport before he finally made it home. NASCAR driver and Iowa native Devon Rouse...
MOLINE, IL
Quad City Light Fight Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE'S CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSORS (defined below).
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport, IA
