Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hundreds gathering in downtown Moline for lighting ceremony to kick off holidays
MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Moline for the annual holiday lighting ceremony to kick off the holidays Saturday night. It's the 25th annual, Lighting on the Commons, at the John Deere Pavilion in Downtown Moline. The event included live music, hot chocolate, cider, and cookies. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made a special appearance, so kids can sit and tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
WQAD
Outrage over Rock Island High School's unusable pool sparks conversations at board meeting
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Dozens of parents, residents and coaches flooded Rock Island School District's Board Meeting Tuesday night, bringing their concerns about the unusable pool inside of the high school. The pool has been out of commission for about a year. Right now, swimmers and coaches travel between...
Festival of Trees' 'Helium Balloon Parade' celebrates 30th anniversary
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad City Arts Festival held its 30th annual Festival of Trees Helium Balloon Parade in downtown Davenport on Nov. 19. It is the largest of its kind in the Midwest. More than a hundred people braced the cold, wind and snow to see the balloons...
Free Thanksgiving meals available at the MLK Center this weekend
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is holding its 33rd annual Thanksgiving dinner this weekend. The curbside pickup began Friday, Nov. 18 and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 20. The free boxed Thanksgiving meals include turkey, masked potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry...
Western Illinois University in Moline awarded nearly $137,000 to upgrade STEM program
MOLINE, Ill. — One Quad City-area college is getting a grant to make upgrades to its STEM program and science lab. Western Illinois University of the Quad Cities, recently received $136,919 dollars from Roy Carver Charitable Trust, a program that benefits organizations in I.R.S. designated, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations in Iowa and Illinois.
More people reach out to local homeless shelter as temperatures drop
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Inflation and lingering pandemic issues are forcing some people out of their homes and onto the streets. Christian Care homeless shelter in Rock Island is seeing more people reach out for help. This comes after temperatures are dropping and living costs are rising. The care center has almost reached its capacity of 42 beds, and officials said they're currently housing around 40 people.
Rock Island parking garage to be demolished Monday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Demolition begins on Monday, Nov. 28 for the downtown Rock Island parking garage located at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue, according to a City news release. The parking garage will officially close on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Remaining vehicles will be removed at the owner's expense.
Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
Geneseo small businesses optimistic over holiday sales
GENESEO, Ill. — With holiday shopping underway, local stores in Geneseo are expecting good sales in the 2022 year despite inflation and competition from larger retailers. Local businesses said they order product as early as January to ensure variety and stock is available for customers in the holiday rush.
Genesis: Moline HealthPlex will be closed on Tuesday for water main repair
MOLINE, Ill. — Genesis Health System's HealthPlex in Moline will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for repairs, the hospital said in a press release. Due to a necessary water main repair, the HealthPlex at 900 28th Ave Dr. will be closed for the day while the City of Moline turns off its water supply.
Sgt. Lind & family 'forever grateful' for Quad Cities' support following attack
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline sergeant left in critical condition after an assault back in October is thanking the entire Quad Cities community and others for their support in his recovery. Sgt. William Lind is back in the QC after an altercation between him and arson suspect...
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
Festival of Trees returns Nov. 19-27
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 37th rendition of Quad City Art's Kwik Star Festival of Trees will take place from Nov. 19-27 at Davenport's RiverCenter, according to a news release. This year's event will feature over 150 designer trees, rooms and many more holiday gift shop items which will be raised to benefit Quad City Arts in their efforts to support arts education and local arts programs throughout the Quad Cities.
Quad Cities' Bikes for Tykes program surpasses goal for annual campaign
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Every year for the last seven years, the Quad Cities Bicycle Club has hosted a campaign to raise money to buy bikes to donate to the Quad Cities Toys for Tots drive. The first year the group donated one bike, according to Jackie Wessels. The program...
Ascentra's annual scholarship program going online in 2023
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Quad Cities credit union is supporting area students on multiple career paths with a total of $15,000 in scholarships to be awarded in 2023, and now they can participate just by applying online. In 2023's annual, now-entirely-online scholarship program, Ascentra Credit Union will be awarding...
Where you can get a Thanksgiving meal in the QC on the big day
Several nonprofits and businesses around the Quad Cities are filling in the gaps where Thanksgiving meals are needed. Here is a running list of locations handing out free Thanksgiving dinners:. Don't see an opening on this list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our...
NASCAR driver Devon Rouse surprises his family for Thanksgiving
MOLINE, Ill. — AAA predicted more than 54 million people will travel more than 50 miles away from their homes for Thanksgiving this year, and one of those travelers stopped at the Quad Cities International Airport before he finally made it home. NASCAR driver and Iowa native Devon Rouse...
Quad City Light Fight Official Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE'S CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSORS (defined below).
2 men arrested in Oklahoma City for September death of Davenport 17-year-old
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Quad City men have been arrested in Oklahoma City in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. in Rock Island, according to a news release. Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree murder, with a bond set at...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0