ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Inflation and lingering pandemic issues are forcing some people out of their homes and onto the streets. Christian Care homeless shelter in Rock Island is seeing more people reach out for help. This comes after temperatures are dropping and living costs are rising. The care center has almost reached its capacity of 42 beds, and officials said they're currently housing around 40 people.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO