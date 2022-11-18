ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball sweeps weekend with wins over Northwestern, No. 5 Ohio State

Indiana volleyball beat the odds, winning both of its matches against Big Ten opponents this weekend. Indiana got its first win Friday evening with a five-set victory against Northwestern. The Hoosiers then traveled to Ohio State, taking the win from the No. 5 team in the nation on Sunday afternoon to complete the weekend sweep.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington

Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Where to find public restrooms in Bloomington

Last winter, new 24/7 restrooms opened at parking garages as part of Bloomington’s effort to provide more public restrooms. Here is a list of some accessible bathrooms located in downtown Bloomington. Fourth Street Garage. Located at 105 W. Fourth St., the garage has two public restrooms open 24/7. Trade...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy