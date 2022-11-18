Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
No. 11 Indiana men’s basketball rounds out Hoosier Classic against Little Rock, Jackson State
The No.-11 ranked Indiana men’s basketball team will host the remainder of the Hoosier Classic this week, taking on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Wednesday evening and Jackson State University on Friday afternoon. The Hoosiers return to Bloomington boasting a 4-0 record. Indiana defeated Xavier University...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball sweeps weekend with wins over Northwestern, No. 5 Ohio State
Indiana volleyball beat the odds, winning both of its matches against Big Ten opponents this weekend. Indiana got its first win Friday evening with a five-set victory against Northwestern. The Hoosiers then traveled to Ohio State, taking the win from the No. 5 team in the nation on Sunday afternoon to complete the weekend sweep.
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
Indiana Daily Student
IU Chapter of Habitat for Humanity raises more than $2000 during the annual Rake-A-Thon
The IU Chapter of Habitat for Humanity raked leaves in the yard of local Bloomington houses Nov.11-13. The purpose of this event is to raise donations to help build a new home in Bloomington for a family in need. Habitat for Humanity is an international organization with multiple chapters across...
Indiana Daily Student
Where to find public restrooms in Bloomington
Last winter, new 24/7 restrooms opened at parking garages as part of Bloomington’s effort to provide more public restrooms. Here is a list of some accessible bathrooms located in downtown Bloomington. Fourth Street Garage. Located at 105 W. Fourth St., the garage has two public restrooms open 24/7. Trade...
Indiana Daily Student
Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington to host Thanksgiving dinner for club members and families
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington will host their annual Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 17 at the organization’s Ferguson Crestmont Club, located at 1111 W 12th St. Along with a catered meal, the event will include various games and activities for families to participate in. Leslie Abshier, Resource Development...
Indiana Daily Student
Here’s how you can help support local nonprofits serving the unhoused community
Sign up to volunteer in shifts at Shalom, the day shelter in the kitchen or at the welcome desk. If interested, you can also sign up to work at Friend’s Place, the night shelter, or as a driver for picking up assorted materials. Interested parties can contact Novella Shuck,...
