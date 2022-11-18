BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Nox is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge. She has silky black fur and copper-colored eyes. Nox is a unique feline – she has six toes, which makes her a polydactyl cat! She would make an excellent companion in an active home because she loves to play. Nox also loves to cuddle and give nose boops. She is around 11 months old, which means her adoption fee is $125, which covers spay/neuter, testing, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and de-flea/de-worm treatments.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO