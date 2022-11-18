Read full article on original website
How to stay within a budget this holiday season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It is almost Black Friday, an event commonly known as a time to ‘shop until you drop.’. But before you head to stores, BRProud’s Jessica Knox has some tips on how to make sure your family has a great Christmas while on a budget during inflation.
ASAP, Baton Rouge area restaurants collecting food bank donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ASAP, a food and product delivery app, and restaurants in the Capital Region are asking for food bank donations starting Monday, Nov. 21. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the following restaurants until Christmas week:. Hanna Q (4808 Government St, Baton Rouge)
List of Traffic Incidents: Congestion around Baton Rouge on day before Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area streets are busy on the day before Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, November 23, multiple pockets of congestion and a few accidents are contributing to delays in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. A running list of traffic incidents will be updated throughout the afternoon...
EBR Mayor Pro Tempore holds Turkey Drive in District 7 amid inflation crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD0)–Families in the capital area have become recipients of some much-needed relief when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Baton Rouge’s District Seven community enjoyed a turkey giveaway Monday, November 21. Baton Rouge Resident, LaTesha Dorsey expressed appreciation for the event, telling BRProud, “I’m happy that,...
LSU students warn community of privacy issues before Black Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Before you buy the latest smart gadget this Black Friday — think before you shop — a message from LSU students, conducting a cyber experiment. The group was able to hack into several smart devices, pointing out privacy issues that consumers aren’t...
Local teens fight underage drinking with ‘Sticker Shock’ as holiday festivities begin
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Young people in the community are creating a connection and trying to prevent underage drinking this holiday season. They’re banding together in the capital region for what’s called, “Project Sticker Shock.”. Capital Area Human Services says this in not about gas prices,...
Traffic: Upcoming closures in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, capital area drivers may want to be aware of the following closures scheduled for late November and early December:. Stanford Avenue to Bawell Street on South Acadian Thruway. Dates: Wednesday, 11/22/2022 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, 12/15/2022...
Whisker Wednesday: Nox (November 23, 2022)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Nox is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge. She has silky black fur and copper-colored eyes. Nox is a unique feline – she has six toes, which makes her a polydactyl cat! She would make an excellent companion in an active home because she loves to play. Nox also loves to cuddle and give nose boops. She is around 11 months old, which means her adoption fee is $125, which covers spay/neuter, testing, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and de-flea/de-worm treatments.
LSU student to compete on Wheel of Fortune
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A student from Louisiana State University will appear on Wheel of Fortune on Monday, Nov. 21. Chris Langley, a broadcast journalism student, will represent LSU for the college-themed episode at 6:30 p.m. CST on Channel 2. See Langley on the Wheel of Fortune set.
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along I-10 at Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find...
Louisiana caregiver accused of using sleeping victim’s phone to transfer social security money from cash App
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Maurice caretaker is wanted by police for allegedly taking money from his client’s bank account while he slept. Telemachus Thibodeaux, 52 is speaking to News 10 exclusively. “He really destroyed our friendship. I was really more hurt that he did it. I would think somebody...
When does the Festival of Lights return?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Festival of Lights in downtown Baton Rouge will be kicking off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 2. Event organizers said the celebration begins at 4 p.m. with a performance from the McKinley Middle Magnet School Choir at the Community Stage. After the choir, Santa and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome light the 35-foot Christmas tree.
Gordon McKernan to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordon McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com.
Livingston Parish parents share journey of fostering teenage siblings
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) According to the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) in Baton Rouge, the holiday season normally brings an increase in child abuse and neglect cases. Licensing Coordinator, Christian Kelly, said, “Children are at home more, because they are out of school for the holidays, where family members...
Louisiana man sentenced for animal fighting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to one year and a day for owning multiple animals for fighting purposes. According to court documents, Aquintas Kentrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana to a crime that involves him having 17 dogs for animal fighting. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Singleton returned to the courtroom for sentencing.
Gonzales Christmas events: Tree lighting, parade, and more
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Gonzales holiday celebrations begin Tuesday, Dec. 6 with its annual tree lighting with Santa Claus. Here’s a list of Gonzales Christmas events happening this December. City of Gonzales Tree Lighting with Santa & Elves. When: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Where: Gonzales City...
Remembering Allison Rice and Devin Page Jr. Shootings, a new initiative to reduce crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new camera initiative, the Page-Rice Initiative, was introduced by several agencies aiming to fight crime in select areas. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) and the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement & Criminal Justice Foundation introduced the Page/Rice Camera Initiative on Tuesday morning. The...
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The week of the 49th annual Bayou Classic kicked off in a big way Monday morning in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state...
LSU Football moves up to No. 5 in CFP rankings
BATON ROUGE – LSU continued its climb up the CFP Rankings on Tuesday as the Tigers moved up another spot to No. 5 in this week’s edition of the poll that ultimately determines the four teams who advance to the CFP Playoffs. LSU (9-2 overall, 6-1 SEC) won...
