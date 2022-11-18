ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska WBB Gets Back on Track with Win Against Tarleton

Nebraska improved to 3-2 on the season as the Huskers dominated the paint in a 71-53 win over Tarleton. Just as importantly, Nebraska fans saw the return of Sam Haiby, who played six minutes. Haiby was originally expected to miss the entire season, but when she went in for surgery, the doctors determined the damage was not as bad as expected. The multi-year team captain and All-Big Ten selection left the game after a collision and looked to be limping on the injured knee. Hopefully she is okay. Haiby tallied four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Huskers React Results: Fans are in a holding pattern at this point

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Nebraska Huskers football team will complete its season in just two days from now,...
About Lance Leipold As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

Lance Leipold is the current head coach of Kansas Jayhawks football. His name has come up in relation to the open Nebraska head football coach job. He is an intriguing candidate. Leipold started his collegiate career playing quarterback at Division III Wisconsin Whitewater. He started his coaching career as soon...
Nebraska Beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 -58

It took a second half surge but Nebraska pulled off the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 to 58 in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska scored first but APB kept close for most of the first half. It was a mixture of poor shooting from Nebraska and good scoring from the Lions that lead the narrative in the first half. APB lead the Huskers 29-36 at half.
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Coaching hire satisfaction

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The end of another Husker football season is upon us with the season finale at...
