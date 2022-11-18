Nebraska improved to 3-2 on the season as the Huskers dominated the paint in a 71-53 win over Tarleton. Just as importantly, Nebraska fans saw the return of Sam Haiby, who played six minutes. Haiby was originally expected to miss the entire season, but when she went in for surgery, the doctors determined the damage was not as bad as expected. The multi-year team captain and All-Big Ten selection left the game after a collision and looked to be limping on the injured knee. Hopefully she is okay. Haiby tallied four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO