The city of Atlanta will pay $1 million to the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by a white police officer in June 2020. Per a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta City Council voted unanimously in support of the payment following a closed session on Monday. In a statement to the publication, the team of attorneys representing the Brooks family commented on this particular case being settled while looking forward to what they hope will be an eventual intervention from the Department of Justice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO