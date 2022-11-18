ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Diego Channel

Fact or Fiction: Recipe for popcorn stuffing real?

(KGTV) – An unusual Thanksgiving stuffing recipe is going around social media. This particular recipe contains a half cup of unpopped popcorn, and according to the instructions, it's done when the popcorn blows the rear end off the turkey. But it's not a real recipe. The culinary joke has...
Dripping Springs Century News

Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around

Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks up to meet...
DRIFTWOOD, TX

