Judge: Suspect in Fishers road rage shooting has 12 pending cases against him
FISHERS, Ind. — A Noblesville man was charged in two separate road rage incidents involving a weapon in the same week. A Hamilton County judge said Wednesday that Trevor Dahl, 24, has 12 cases pending against him. Ten of those are for driving with a suspended license and two are felony cases for road rage incidents, both allegedly involving a gun Dahl owned.
Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured
INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The individual […]
Police looking for woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is in serious condition after being shot Wednesday morning. Police said 31-year-old Michael Dees was shot at 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue in an alley. Medics transported Dees to an Anderson hospital, where he was ultimately transferred to an...
18-year-old arrested for alleged role in man's death at east Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the deadly shooting that happened Oct. 29, 2022.) IMPD arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a homicide at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, police responded to...
‘I honked just like anybody else would’ | Driver shares terrifying moments during road rage shooting
FISHERS, Ind. — On Tuesday, Daniel Alejo struggled to get back on his feet after being shot in the leg during a road rage incident last week in Fishers. “It all happened so fast. It was crazy,” he said. On Thursday night just before 9 p.m., Alejo said...
WTHR
2 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side
IMPD: Man dies following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being shot early Monday morning on the city’s north side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man in a grassy area with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died that same day.
Indiana police officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
Two people got out of their home when it caught fire Tuesday night. One of them suffered injuries from smoke inhalation.
Driver dies after train strikes her car in Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser rear-ended their car and then took off. […]
Indiana officer arrested for drunk driving, leaving scene of crash
Muncie man sentenced to 50 years for killing neighbor
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man will serve 50 years for the 2020 murder of a man in a Muncie home. A judge handed down the sentence against Chase Adams for murder, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief. A jury found him guilty in April. Adams was on trial...
Neighbors react to 16-year-old killed in Friday shooting
Numbers show that more teens have been killed by gun violence this year than all last year. This year numbers show that 14 teens have been killed by gun violence in Indianapolis.
Man accused of murdering neighbor moves to use insanity defense
MUNCIE, Ind. — A judge granted a motion to review the competency of a Delaware County man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor over an alleged utility dispute. Cy Alley’s defense is arguing the defendant is insane and wants further psychiatric evaluations before the case moves forward.
2 Anderson teens killed, 2 critically injured after crash with semi
Two teenagers from Anderson were killed and two others were critically injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi in northern Indiana over the weekend.
16-year-old dead after south side shooting
A 16-year-old has died following a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon. It was the first of three shooting IMPD responded to on Friday.
Flora fire unsolved 6 years later; family of 4 girls still seeking justice
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind — On Nov. 21, 2016, someone set fire to a home in Flora, killing four young sisters. A couple of months after the deadly fire, investigators confirmed they found accelerants in the home. But six years later, they still haven't found the arsonist. Family members mourning...
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business
INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
IN judge considers unsealing evidence, adjusting bond for Richard Allen, Delphi murder suspect
A judge weighed in on unsealing evidence and potentially adjusting bond in the Delphi, Indiana murders Tuesday.
