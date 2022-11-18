ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances For The ‘Gram In A Loewe Look

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: David Crotty / Getty


One of our favorite fashion muses, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram earlier today to show off her fabulous style in a sparkling look that we love! Taking to the platform, the former black-ish actress donned a sparkling black slinky dress and black slacks from Loewe that she styled to perfection. The designer look featured sparkles throughout which she paired with flared black pants, black booties,  and minimal jewelry to keep the look sleek and stylish. In some looks, she traded in her black slacks and let it all hang out as she showed off her best assets for the ‘Gram.

As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls for a sleek and slicked back bun and served a natural beat on her face as she posed and danced around for a series of photos and videos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the sexy designer ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the look, “ DINNER ATTIRE”.

Check it out below.

“SEXY!!!! ” one of Tracee’s fans said of the look while another wrote, “ Oh. My. Gawd. Wow.” while another simply commented with, “ gorgeous ”

What do you think about Tracee’s sexy and fashionable slay? Did she nail it?

