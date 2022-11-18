ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Chester teen missing since early November

A Chester teen has been missing since early November, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Police say Jose Molina-Guevara, 17, ran away from his home in Whispering Hills between midnight and 1 a.m. on Nov. 9. He is described as a Hispanic male, medium...
CHESTER, NY
News 12

2 people escape raging flames in Warwick

Two people in Warwick were able to escape after their home was fully engulfed in flames. Warwick firefighters, along with other nearby companies, including from New Jersey, responded to the call around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say they faced challenges fighting the fire. The wind was the main problem, but...
WARWICK, NY
News 12

Newburgh man identified as victim in Yonkers fatal accident

Police have identified the victim of a fatal car accident in Yonkers on Sunday afternoon. County police say a car driven by Ronel Cook, 51, of Newburgh, veered off the road and struck a wall at an overpass. It happened on the Cross County Parkway eastbound at the Seminary Avenue...
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy