Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
Hudson Valley cheerleaders perform at Disney
The teens were chosen based on their performance at a cheerleading summer camp.
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
Chester teen missing since early November
A Chester teen has been missing since early November, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Police say Jose Molina-Guevara, 17, ran away from his home in Whispering Hills between midnight and 1 a.m. on Nov. 9. He is described as a Hispanic male, medium...
2 people escape raging flames in Warwick
Two people in Warwick were able to escape after their home was fully engulfed in flames. Warwick firefighters, along with other nearby companies, including from New Jersey, responded to the call around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say they faced challenges fighting the fire. The wind was the main problem, but...
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
Ringwood residents express concern at council meeting regarding killing of 4 bear cubs
The killing of four bear cubs in a Passaic County town continues to cause alarm among residents. Many Ringwood residents say they find the incident to be disturbing. It has been about a week since authorities announced charges filed against a 22-year-old resident accused of shooting the cubs. But some say that it is not enough.
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2.
Police: Newburgh man arrested for September homicide
A monthslong investigation into a homicide in the City of Newburgh has led to an arrest.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Police: Body of 11-month-old girl found in 'state of dismemberment'
The body of an 11-month-old girl in Naugatuck was found in a state of dismemberment with stab wounds and neck compressions, police say.
14 people left homeless following fire in Chestnut Ridge
Fire officials say crews responded to flames at a house on Chestnut Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m.
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy in February.
Newburgh man identified as victim in Yonkers fatal accident
Police have identified the victim of a fatal car accident in Yonkers on Sunday afternoon. County police say a car driven by Ronel Cook, 51, of Newburgh, veered off the road and struck a wall at an overpass. It happened on the Cross County Parkway eastbound at the Seminary Avenue...
Ulster man accused of slashing, threatening person with knife
Jona Knox was involved in a fight at Love Bites Cafe Sunday in the Village of Saugerties, according to authorities.
Former bus monitor crashes into 3 school buildings in Ulster County
Authorities say a former bus monitor for the district crashed his car into the high school, middle school and administrative building with police in tow.
Buildings catch fire at Dutchess County camp
The Rhinebeck Fire Department says the flames traveled to a nearby cabin.
Man shot in torso in Poughkeepsie
Upon arrival officers found a 40-year-old Poughkeepsie resident with a single gunshot wound to his torso.
Police: Rockland man faces DWI charges for driving drunk with child in the car
Police say 26-year-old Matthew Moskowitz, from Suffern, crashed his car last week on I-87 around 10:45 p.m.
Court documents show Naugatuck dad was on house arrest and parole at time of infant’s death
News 12 dug into his pending court cases which show Francisquini was on near 24-7 lockdown and suggests police should have been searching for him before they ever learned of his child’s death.
