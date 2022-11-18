Read full article on original website
SpaceX ship headed 1000 kilometers out to sea for expendable Falcon 9 launch
Update: SpaceX has called off Monday’s launch attempt for what appears to be technical reasons and will try again on Tuesday, November 22nd. A SpaceX recovery ship is headed more than a thousand kilometers downrange to support the second expendable Falcon 9 rocket launch in nine days. No earlier...
SpaceX to attempt two Falcon 9 launches in six hours after delay
SpaceX says it will attempt to launch two Falcon 9 rockets six hours apart after delaying a mission that was scheduled to lift off on November 21st. The weather at Cape Canaveral is expected to be poor, with just a 10% chance of favorable conditions. But SpaceX says it will still attempt to launch the Eutelsat 10B communications satellite around 9:57 pm EST (2:57 UTC) on Tuesday, November 22nd, after delaying a November 21st attempt “to allow for additional pre-flight checkouts.” Only a few days prior, SpaceX indefinitely delayed a different Falcon 9 launch after apparently uncovering a problem during prelaunch testing. That problem was significant enough for SpaceX’s West Coast drone ship to return to port, guaranteeing a multi-day delay.
SpaceX expends third Falcon booster in one month
SpaceX has expended a Falcon booster for the third time this month, breaking an odd internal record for a company famous for reusable rockets. Demonstrating why SpaceX often attempts to launch even when weather forecasts predict a 10% chance of favorable conditions, Falcon 9’s second launch attempt of the day went off without a hitch after the first attempt – Cargo Dragon’s CRS-26 space station resupply mission – was scrubbed by weather six hours prior. Flying for the eleventh and final time, Falcon 9 booster B1049 lifted off from SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) LC-40 pad at 9:57 pm EST (02:57 UTC) carrying French communications provider Eutelsat’s Eutelsat 10B satellite.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Elon Musk considers South Korea for next Tesla Gigafactory location: report
South Korea’s presidential office revealed that President Yoon Suk-Yeol and Elon Musk conversed about Tesla in a video call on Wednesday, November 23. During the video call, Elon Musk reportedly told President Yoon that he considered South Korea one of the top candidates for a Tesla factory in Asia, reported Reuters. Since the beginning of the year, Musk has teased that Tesla plans to announce its next gigafactory location by the end of 2022.
Tesla begins rolling out FSD Beta 10.69.3.1 to new users who’ve been patiently waiting for access.
Tesla began widening the release of Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 10.69.3.1 on Friday, and many customers patiently awaiting access to the software are finally getting it. Elon Musk announced the wide release on Friday. He also said earlier in November that Tesla would widen the release of Version 11 of the software before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Tesla Model Y Performance owners get reiterated Track Mode pledge from Musk
The Tesla Model Y Performance is a crossover that’s great for hauling families, but it is also a vehicle that can play the role of a serious canyon carver — and that’s without any special driving settings. With the Model 3 Performance and Model S Plaid’s dedicated Track Mode, the all-electric crossover would become an even more fun electric car to drive.
