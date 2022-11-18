For the third straight month, the Quad Cities area had the lowest unemployment rate in Illinois, as of October 2022, according to new state data. The jobless rate for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area was 3.5 percent in October, compared to 4.2% the same month in 2021. The QC area tied with Bloomington for the lowest unemployment rate last month.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO