QC arts/culture venues part of Iowa economic study
Quad Cities organizations and audiences are being surveyed as part of a new partnership with the Iowa Arts Council. Cultural organizations in 10 Iowa communities are encouraging their visitors and patrons to weigh in on the economic impact of the arts across the state. Audience surveys are being distributed to...
4 years ago – Thanksgiving weekend blizzard!
Do you remember Thanksgiving weekend of 2018? It went out with a bang, that’s fore sure!. A blizzard rolled through the Midwest and clobbered the Quad Cities with snow and wind. It set all kinds of snow records for November and we ended up more than a foot in the Quad Cities!
Iowa receives $5.7M to improve high-speed internet
WASHINGTON (KCAU) — The Biden Administration has allocated more than $5.7 million to Iowa to help improve high-speed internet. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced Iowa as recipient of the first “Internet for All” grants. The money will...
Illinois: 3rd most likely for holiday burglaries, study says
In a recent report on holiday burglaries, Illinois came out as the #3 state most likely to experience burglaries during the holiday season versus any other time of year, according to a news release. Check out the report here. Key findings:. 83,000 burglaries occurred during the holiday period last year.
Iowa’s ‘Cookie Man’ passes away, leaves strong legacy that will continue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Every year, Barksdale’s cookies bring smiles. “It’s iconic to the Iowa State Fair,” said Annie Cook, the Iowa State Fair concessions and exhibits coordinator. They rekindle memories. These cookies are more than flour, sugar, butter, eggs, and chocolate chips. Cook said, “There’s...
QC area again has lowest jobless rate in IL
For the third straight month, the Quad Cities area had the lowest unemployment rate in Illinois, as of October 2022, according to new state data. The jobless rate for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area was 3.5 percent in October, compared to 4.2% the same month in 2021. The QC area tied with Bloomington for the lowest unemployment rate last month.
MLK Center served a record 7,000 T-giving meals
Martin Luther King Center executive director Jerry Jones said Monday he was “completely amazed and humbled to share” that the community center cooked, served and delivered 7,000 free Thanksgiving meals over the weekend to the QC community. That doubled the MLK Center’s record high last year and far...
Toys for Tots Quad Cities believes that every child deserves a little Christmas!
As the November 25 registration deadline for Toys for Tots nears, the Marine Corps. Reserve is out in full force to ensure that every child has something special to unwrap Christmas morning. Cpl. Alec Smith spoke with Local 4 about this year’s Toys for Tots Quad Cities program. For...
Optimist Club’s Christmas Tree lot to open Friday
For more than 60 years, the Davenport Noon Optimist Club has brought the spirit of Christmas into Quad Cities homes by offering quality trees at reasonable prices, a news release says. Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium parking lot at 3603 North Brady St. has become home to this annual fundraiser and Quad Cities tradition.
