Ridge, NY

News 12

Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with

A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
STRATFORD, CT
News 12

NYPD: Commuters attacked in 2 separate incidents at subway stations

Two separate subway attacks happened within 30 minutes of each other Tuesday night, police say. The first incident took place at the 34th Street-Herald Square station around 10 p.m. Police say a suspect asked a man on the train for a cigarette and then went to rob him, leading to a fight. The victim was stabbed twice before the suspect took off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father

An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
NAUGATUCK, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Shooting

#Stratford CT– On 11/21/2022 at approximately 730pm Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 372 Knowlton Street. Upon arrival Officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men turned violent ending with one of the men, Eugene Delevante age 44 of Stratford shooting the male victim. The victim’s car was also damaged as a result of the incident.
STRATFORD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison

Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Bay Shore man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old girl

A Bay Shore man faces 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping an underage girl. Omar Stevenson, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on four separate occasions between November and December 2021. After the last encounter, the victim's mother found inappropriate text messages between her...
BAY SHORE, NY

