Central Islip man sentenced to 8 years for assaulting 2 nephews with metal pipe
The Suffolk District Attorney tells News 12 Carlos Ortega left New York shortly after his arrest to go to his native Guatemala.
Court documents show Naugatuck dad was on house arrest and parole at time of infant’s death
News 12 dug into his pending court cases which show Francisquini was on near 24-7 lockdown and suggests police should have been searching for him before they ever learned of his child’s death.
News 12
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
News 12
Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with
A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
Police: Lindenhurst H.S. student arrested for threatening to detonate explosive device
Suffolk police tell News 12 over the past month the 15-year-old male student threatened similar actions as well as other violent acts against students and staff.
News 12
NYPD: Commuters attacked in 2 separate incidents at subway stations
Two separate subway attacks happened within 30 minutes of each other Tuesday night, police say. The first incident took place at the 34th Street-Herald Square station around 10 p.m. Police say a suspect asked a man on the train for a cigarette and then went to rob him, leading to a fight. The victim was stabbed twice before the suspect took off.
Ulster man accused of slashing, threatening person with knife
Jona Knox was involved in a fight at Love Bites Cafe Sunday in the Village of Saugerties, according to authorities.
News 12
Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father
An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Shooting
#Stratford CT– On 11/21/2022 at approximately 730pm Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 372 Knowlton Street. Upon arrival Officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men turned violent ending with one of the men, Eugene Delevante age 44 of Stratford shooting the male victim. The victim’s car was also damaged as a result of the incident.
Jury selection set for February in Angela Pollina's murder trial
Pollina pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder in the death of her former fiancee's 8-year-old son, as well as child endangerment charges for her actions against Thomas Valva and his 10-year-old brother Anthony Valva.
Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit
A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
queenoftheclick.com
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison
Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
News 12
Police: 2 men wanted for robbing 34-year-old in South Farmingdale
Two men robbed a man early Tuesday in South Farmingdale, police say. Detectives say the 34-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Yoakum Avenue and Woodward Parkway when two men approached him and demanded that he give them his belongings. The man gave the suspects his wallet. The two...
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large
Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back.
News 12
Bay Shore man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old girl
A Bay Shore man faces 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping an underage girl. Omar Stevenson, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on four separate occasions between November and December 2021. After the last encounter, the victim's mother found inappropriate text messages between her...
Police: Man armed with assault rifle robbed Shelton liquor store
Police say a man armed with an assault rifle robbed a liquor store in Shelton.
Police: Newburgh man arrested for September homicide
A monthslong investigation into a homicide in the City of Newburgh has led to an arrest.
News 12
Witness to fatal shooting files $50 million lawsuit against Poughkeepsie hotel
A woman has sued a Poughkeepsie hotel after seeing another parent shot and killed in the hotel lobby. According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2. Both Long Island parents were there for the Marist College family weekend.
Police: Durham man threatened delivery driver with ax
Salvatore allegedly went back inside, returned carrying an ax, and demanded the driver leave the packages.
Police: Rockland man faces DWI charges for driving drunk with child in the car
Police say 26-year-old Matthew Moskowitz, from Suffern, crashed his car last week on I-87 around 10:45 p.m.
