fox5atlanta.com
Video shows Duluth police smashing glass to wake passed out driver
The Duluth police and Gwinnett County firefighters said the driver was passed out in a vehicle with the music blasting. They tried knocking on the window to wake him first.
fox5atlanta.com
New security cameras around city may help Milton police solve "major cases"
MILTON, Ga. - If you live in the city of Milton, you may have noticed something new around town recently. The Milton Police Department announced the addition of cameras, and they said you the reason for their existence is simple. Last February, Milton City Council approved the installation of nine...
WXIA 11 Alive
Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
Man suspected of killing of Lyft driver shot, killed by police near DeKalb County gas station, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. The suspect in the killing of a Lyft driver was himself shot and killed Monday night by an officer near a gas station, according to DeKalb Police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
fox5atlanta.com
Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI
DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15. When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from...
fox5atlanta.com
Austell police investigate shooting on Hotel Street
AUSTELL, Ga. - Austell police said they are investigating a shooting on Hotel Street that put a man in the hospital. On Nov. 21, around 6 p.m., police said they found the male victim who took a gunshot to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters respond to blaze at Clayton County apartment complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Clayton County responded to a blaze at an apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. The fire is on Rex Road east of Clayton State University, as well as Forest Park and Morrow middle schools and Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Officials haven't provided information about injuries...
fox5atlanta.com
Man armed with rifle dies after shooting at police at DeKalb gas station, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting at a Redan-area gas station that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday evening. Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station located in the 6400 block...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother driving for Lyft killed by suspect prior to shootout with police at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI is investigating a shooting at a Redan-area gas station that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday night. The suspect in that officer-involved shooting fatally shot a mother who was driving for Lyft just before the shootout with police, investigators say. No...
fox5atlanta.com
Witnesses describe shots fired during DeKalb County police shooting
A woman describes the moment shots started flying at a Stonecrest gas station. Officials are now investigating a police shooting at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man charged in abduction of 10-month-old Cartersville boy
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - State officials have arrested a man in connection to a reported child abduction in Cartersville Monday night. At around 6:15 p.m., Cartersville officers were dispatched to 366 Old Mill Road where they found Maurice Hall. Officials had reports that Hall took a 10-month-old boy without the mother's permission and had plans to transport him to South Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old arrested after police say he fired pistol into the air in Buckhead
ATLANTA - A man was arrested after firing several shots into the air near a busy Buckhead intersection early Wednesday morning, Atlanta police say. Joel Blasco, 24, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. Around 1:50 a.m., police say officers responded to the area of Andrews Drive NW and Peachtree...
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Men use sledgehammer during lottery theft at Douglas County gas station
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Douglas County are searching for two men accused of a lottery theft at a local gas station. Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the Fairplay Chevron gas station on the 8300 block of Highway 166.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family remembers Lyft driver shot and killed while working in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Peachtree Corners family is grieving the loss of their 31-year-old daughter who was killed while driving for Lyft Monday night. Police say Lauren Allen was shot after a 23-year-old fired at her car multiple times. According to authorities, Allen was dropping off a...
Neighborhood evacuated due to standoff at Clayton County home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a standoff that started Sunday night. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is at the active scene on Elizabeth Lane. The hours-long, ongoing standoff prompted residents to evacuate the neighborhood. Stay with us for...
fox5atlanta.com
Man on Clayton County's top ten most wanted list for deadly home invasion arrested
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in connection to a deadly home invasion in Clayton County in September was arrested in DeKalb County. Luciano Jenkins was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, armed robbery, and malice murder. Investigators say Jenkins along with Finese...
fox5atlanta.com
Vacationing family stranded after van stolen from parking lot
A vacation ends in desperation for one Florida family visiting Atlanta. They say someone stole their van, while they enjoyed Centennial Olympic Park.
Local governments outmatched by landlords of blighted apartment complexes
Dangerous Dwellings: A continuation of the Atlanta Journal-Consitution’s special investigative series | Money and the la...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect shot during confrontation at Atlanta recording studio, police say
ATLANTA - A shooting during a confrontation at an Atlanta recording studio sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning, police say. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded shortly before 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Trabert Avenue after reports of a shooting.
