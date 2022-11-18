ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI

DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15. When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from...
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Austell police investigate shooting on Hotel Street

AUSTELL, Ga. - Austell police said they are investigating a shooting on Hotel Street that put a man in the hospital. On Nov. 21, around 6 p.m., police said they found the male victim who took a gunshot to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
AUSTELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters respond to blaze at Clayton County apartment complex

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Clayton County responded to a blaze at an apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. The fire is on Rex Road east of Clayton State University, as well as Forest Park and Morrow middle schools and Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Officials haven't provided information about injuries...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man charged in abduction of 10-month-old Cartersville boy

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - State officials have arrested a man in connection to a reported child abduction in Cartersville Monday night. At around 6:15 p.m., Cartersville officers were dispatched to 366 Old Mill Road where they found Maurice Hall. Officials had reports that Hall took a 10-month-old boy without the mother's permission and had plans to transport him to South Georgia.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect shot during confrontation at Atlanta recording studio, police say

ATLANTA - A shooting during a confrontation at an Atlanta recording studio sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning, police say. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded shortly before 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Trabert Avenue after reports of a shooting.
ATLANTA, GA

