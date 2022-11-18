ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Speedway in Lights kicks off at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBgMY_0jFBfJ7800

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Speedway in Lights kicks off on Friday, November 18 at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The seasonal light show has over 3 million lights on display for the public to enjoy.

Claudia Byrd, Executive Director of the Bristol Chapter of the Speedway Children’s Charity, said Speedway in Lights is the largest fundraising event for the Chapter.

Bristol Motor Speedway’s ice rink opens for the season

“We hope that people will come out. We’ve changed it up quite a bit this year so it’s so exciting and I’m really excited about it. So, we hope that people will come out and see the things that they loved, that are their favorite, and just really enjoy it. But while you’re enjoying it and having a great time with your family and friends remember you are making a difference in thousands of children’s lives,” said Byrd.

The course has been rerouted this year to a total of 5.35 miles that ends at the dragway entrance after visitors had the chance to walk around the Santa Village in the infield.

The Speedway in Lights event runs until January 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

