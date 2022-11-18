ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, KY

UPDATE: Greenville fire determined to be accidental

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ac3cc_0jFBfHLg00

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department says it dispatched firefighters to a residential structure fire in the 4500 block of KY 1163 on Thursday at 2:19 p.m.

UPDATE: The man who was injured was treated and released from the hospital on Thursday. No cause has been determined at the time, but fire officials believe it was an accidental fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtGpO_0jFBfHLg00

Fire officials say they located one man on the outside of the house with second degree burns to the right side of his body. His condition is not known at this time.

EFD investigate local fire, suspect arson as cause

According to reports, the house was a single-story, pole-barn-style residence that had heavy fire showing. Firefighters say the roof partially collapsed while they were fighting the fire.

The case of the fire has not been determined at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Woman killed in Uniontown fire identified

UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT)– The Union County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman killed in a Uniontown fire. Fire crews were sent to a home at the corner of Madison and Hobson Streets in Uniontown around 4 Monday morning. Firefighters say the flames were spewing out of the windows then they arrived. The […]
UNIONTOWN, KY
wevv.com

Home destroyed by fire in Muhlenberg County

A home was destroyed over the weekend after a fire that broke out in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department said its crews were on the scene of a house fire on College Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, along with three other fire stations. We're told neighbors reported hearing...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Several arrested following Madisonville investigation

An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Uniontown fire claims one life

UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Officials tell us the fire broke out around 4 a.m. and […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Shots fired near Henderson pawn shop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) investigated a shots fired report near a local pawn shop. HPD says employees of Bullets Pawn stated a subject in front of the store shot a round off and fled the scene. Officers with the Henderson Police Department quickly found the subject, Tony Melton, on Jefferson […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
SACRAMENTO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pedestrian hit on 41 identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD alerts people to scam impersonating its agency

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) has posted about a scam that involves someone claiming to be from OPD. Police say a number of citizens have been contacted recently by someone claiming to be from the OPD and that a warrant has been issued. Police confirm this is a scam, and to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro Police warns community of scammer posing as officer

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky issued a new scam warning to the community on Wednesday. A statement from the Owensboro Police Department says that multiple citizens have recently reached out about being contacted by someone claiming to be with the police department. According to citizen reports, the imposter then tries to...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police ramp up patrol in Evansville for the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanksgiving is undoubtedly one of the busiest times of year, on and off the road. Police say people tend to drink more around the holidays, making it especially dangerous for drivers out-and-about. To prevent crashes, the Indiana State Police tells us they’ll be ramping up their patrols as part of the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Parts of Greenville under boil advisory

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg Central Dispatch says some parts of the county are currently under a boil advisory. Officials posted on social media, notifying that the advisory is in effect for all living or working along College St., East and West Trowbridge St., as well as Center Street in Greenville. Dispatch mentioned the day […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson fire officials warn of ‘exploding turkeys’

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — With Thanksgiving only days away, the Henderson Fire Department is hoping to keep families safe from “exploding turkeys”. With its short cooking time, deep frying has become a popular method of cooking the holiday turkey. However, officials warn this method could potentially be dangerous if done wrong. Henderson Fire officials have […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Union County woman identified as victim in fatal fire

Authorities in Union County, Kentucky, have identified the woman who died in Monday morning's fire. The Union County Coroner's Office says 53-year-old Mary W. Spaulding was the woman who died in the fire. Officials said the fire broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning...
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Victim seriously injured in attack, Tell City Police say

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an arrest was made after a 54-year-old Tell City man was seriously injured in an attack. Tell City Police arrested Michael T. Valconey, 47, after an alleged early morning attack on November 18. He is accused by police of battery resulting in serious bodily injury Investigation into the […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

West Mill Road shooting involving child ruled accidental

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another child. Police say the injured child was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Phone And Wallet Stolen

A Hopkinsville woman reported to police she was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an acquaintance of the woman allegedly grabbed her and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made in connection to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy