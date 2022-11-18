UPDATE: Greenville fire determined to be accidental

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department says it dispatched firefighters to a residential structure fire in the 4500 block of KY 1163 on Thursday at 2:19 p.m.

UPDATE: The man who was injured was treated and released from the hospital on Thursday. No cause has been determined at the time, but fire officials believe it was an accidental fire.

Fire officials say they located one man on the outside of the house with second degree burns to the right side of his body. His condition is not known at this time.

According to reports, the house was a single-story, pole-barn-style residence that had heavy fire showing. Firefighters say the roof partially collapsed while they were fighting the fire.

The case of the fire has not been determined at this time.

This story will be updated.

