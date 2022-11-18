A period of wet weather will begin on Thanksgiving and last through the first half of the weekend. As far as temperatures go, expect an extended break from the chill. Next 24 Hours: The night will be largely quiet with light east winds, partly cloudy skies and low temperatures dipping into the upper 50s. Thanksgiving will start off dry but any sunshine will quickly fill in due to increasing clouds. As high temperatures reach the low 70s, a warm front will move north toward the coast causing a few showers to develop during the afternoon. A batch of steadier rain is expected into the evening and overnight. In fact, some of the rain could be heavy especially north and west of Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO