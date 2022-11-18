Florida man says he was ‘having a bad day’ after allegedly fleeing from deputy
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man said he was “having a bad day” after he allegedly fled from a deputy on Wednesday.
Monroe County deputies said Ronald Bennett, 20, was clocked driving a pickup truck at 71 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. 1 near mile marker 90 around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
When a deputy attempted to pull him over, they said Bennett increased his speed.
Deputies said Bennett eventually stopped and admitted to fleeing. He told the deputy he was “having a bad day.”
Bennett was arrested and charged with feeling and eluding, deputies said.
