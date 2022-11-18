ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Harrison apartment fire leaves 30 people homeless

At least 30 people, including one child, are now homeless after a fire ripped through apartments in Harrison on Tuesday. Fire officials say they were called to 3 Calvert St. around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters immediately stretched hoses into the building, while also helping residents and pets get out. The Red...
HARRISON, NY
Kent Animal Shelter saves 20 dogs from rural Texas

Twenty lucky dogs flew halfway across the country to a Long Island shelter after a rescue mission. Those pooches are now up for adoption at the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. They came from rural areas of Texas where shelters are not in good conditions for the canines. There aren't...
CALVERTON, NY
Police: Man stole $2K in merchandise from Stamford CVS

Stamford police are looking for help identifying a man who stole more than $2,000 from a CVS. Police say the same man hit the CVS on West Main Street twice in the last three weeks. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Stamford police at 203-847-411.
STAMFORD, CT
SUV crashes into window of Dunkin' in Hartsdale

A Dunkin' in Hartsdale is now closed after an SUV plowed into the building Monday afternoon. Fire officials say it happened near Central Park Avenue. Officials say there were no injuries. No arrests were made. The shop will stay boarded up and closed until further notice.
HARTSDALE, NY
Bay Shore man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old girl

A Bay Shore man faces 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping an underage girl. Omar Stevenson, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on four separate occasions between November and December 2021. After the last encounter, the victim's mother found inappropriate text messages between her...
BAY SHORE, NY

