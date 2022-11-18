Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Supervisor: Aviation interests, not East Hampton residents, behind website targeting Town Board
"This is well-funded aviation interests from New Jersey and outside of the East Hampton Town trying to influence and overthrow a local government,” he said.
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
The lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
News 12
Harrison apartment fire leaves 30 people homeless
At least 30 people, including one child, are now homeless after a fire ripped through apartments in Harrison on Tuesday. Fire officials say they were called to 3 Calvert St. around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters immediately stretched hoses into the building, while also helping residents and pets get out. The Red...
Loola Doola in White Plains, and other local entrepreneurs gear up for Small Business Saturday
Lauren Morris is the owner of Loola Doola Boutique which she says provides customers with a "loft experience" in the heart of White Plains.
News 12
Kent Animal Shelter saves 20 dogs from rural Texas
Twenty lucky dogs flew halfway across the country to a Long Island shelter after a rescue mission. Those pooches are now up for adoption at the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. They came from rural areas of Texas where shelters are not in good conditions for the canines. There aren't...
News 12
Driver's license numbers for nearly 500,000 people may have been exposed in Suffolk cyberattack
Personal information of potentially hundreds of thousands of drivers may have been exposed in the massive cyberattack that has impacted Suffolk County services for nearly three months. Suffolk County announced Wednesday that about 470,000 driver's license numbers may have been accessed by those responsible for the cyberattack. The license numbers...
Police: Vandals stole car tires and purse in Huntington Station apartment complex
Police are searching for vandals who stole car tires and a handbag in a Huntington Station apartment complex.
Police: Commack man dies after driving off Bay Shore dock
Police say Robert Lancaster suffered an apparent medical emergency before going into the water.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Police: Three men wanted for stealing $16,000 worth of fragrances from Commack store
Suffolk police are searching for three men who they say stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances from a Commack store last month.
Officials: Bridgeport woman suffers burns in house fire
It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at a multifamily home on Norman Street.
Central Islip man sentenced to 8 years for assaulting 2 nephews with metal pipe
The Suffolk District Attorney tells News 12 Carlos Ortega left New York shortly after his arrest to go to his native Guatemala.
News 12
Police: Man stole $2K in merchandise from Stamford CVS
Stamford police are looking for help identifying a man who stole more than $2,000 from a CVS. Police say the same man hit the CVS on West Main Street twice in the last three weeks. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Stamford police at 203-847-411.
Police: Lindenhurst H.S. student arrested for threatening to detonate explosive device
Suffolk police tell News 12 over the past month the 15-year-old male student threatened similar actions as well as other violent acts against students and staff.
2 men wanted for using stolen credit card in Commack
Police say back in August, the men used a stolen card at the Speedway on Jericho Turnpike.
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2.
News 12
SUV crashes into window of Dunkin' in Hartsdale
A Dunkin' in Hartsdale is now closed after an SUV plowed into the building Monday afternoon. Fire officials say it happened near Central Park Avenue. Officials say there were no injuries. No arrests were made. The shop will stay boarded up and closed until further notice.
Police: Man armed with assault rifle robbed Shelton liquor store
Police say a man armed with an assault rifle robbed a liquor store in Shelton.
News 12
Bay Shore man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old girl
A Bay Shore man faces 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping an underage girl. Omar Stevenson, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on four separate occasions between November and December 2021. After the last encounter, the victim's mother found inappropriate text messages between her...
