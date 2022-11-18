Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns On His Run In WWE, When His Title Reign May End
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”
411mania.com
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
411mania.com
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com
Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Was ‘Going Through The Motions’ In WWE After The Shield
Renee Paquette is married to Jon Moxley, and she recently weighed in on what she saw of Moxley in WWE after his run in The Shield. Paquette recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On Moxley’s time in WWE...
411mania.com
Bryan Danielson on What He Would Want to Do for His Last Match Ever
– During a recent edition of One Fall with Ron Funches, AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke about what he envisions for his last wrestling match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bryan Danielson on his last match: “I would like to wrestle until, I would like to wrestle a match...
411mania.com
Madusa On Her WWE Run & Who Got Her Signed, Why She Was Released
Madusa was brought into WWE in the early 1990s to help revive the women’s division, and she recently discussed her run in the company as well as her release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show for a new interview and talked about coming into WWE in 1993 as well as how and why she was let go in 1995. You can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Telling Kevin Nash Not to Leapfrog In Matches, Partying In 1990s
Shawn Michaels recently recalled how he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during matches and more. The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT creative head recently spoke with the Games With Names podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
411mania.com
WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe
– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:. – WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone
On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend revealed that poor treatment of his wife and family by WWF officials during his first five months was weighing on him going into his match against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden. Mick detailed how from then on, Colette Foley felt uncomfortable backstage at WWE events, and how a specific incident the day of Survivor Series became one of several contributing factors to what he considers a mediocre in-ring performance and a personal, family hurt. Highlights below:
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Akira Tozawa def. Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins On The Formation Of The Shield, How His Relationship With Roman Reigns Has Changed
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins spoke about the formation of the Shield ten years ago and how his relationship with Roman Reigns changed. Here are highlights:. On how doing drills with Roman Reigns led to the creation of the Shield: “Mox and I were already on the...
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending TV Return
A new report has details on a WWE star potentially returning to TV soon. Fightful reports that as of last week, Becky Lynch was expected to make her return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has kept her out since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch was unable to...
411mania.com
AEW Talents Reportedly Still Skeptical Regarding CM Punk & Tony Khan’s Claims on Colt Cabana
– As previously reported, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan defended Colt Cabana being booked to face Chris Jericho in an ROH World Title Challenge on AEW Dynamite during a media scrum on Saturday night following AEW Full Gear 2022. Khan denied past rumors that former AEW World Champion CM Punk was the reason Colt Cabana had been taken off AEW TV. Punk recently had a falling out with AEW stemming from comments he made during a media scrum following AEW All Out in September and a backstage incident after the scrum involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. Dave Meltzer addressed Tony Khan’s AEW Full comments during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
411mania.com
Damian Priest Was Asked to Read For a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Role
Damian Priest was asked to read for a role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the WWE star was asked to read for a “significant role” in the film that, according to sources, was either the main antagonist of Namor or one of the other featured members of Namor’s underwater nation of Talokan.
411mania.com
Updated Betting Odds For Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE – Survivor Series – Saturday, Nov 26, 2022. Brawling Brutes, Drew Mcintyre & Kevin Owens +120 (6/5) Seth Rollins (c) -150 (2/3) Ronda Rousey (c) -4000 (1/40)
411mania.com
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival
– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
411mania.com
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Two Results & Updated Standings
NJPW ran night two of their Super Junior Tag League today at Tokyo Arena Tachikawa, with five tournament matches. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Oscar Loiwe & Kosei Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakajima. * Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, & Bad Luck Fale def. Jado, Master Wato,...
411mania.com
Mia Yim’s Name Reverted On WWE Website
Mia Yim’s name change has been reversed on WWE’s official website. As reported last night, Yim got the new name of “Michin” during Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, which Yim noted on Twitter is Korean for “Crazy.” Her WWE.com profile was also updated to list her as Michin. That is no longer the case, as Yim’s profile now lists her as “Mia Yim” once again.
Comments / 0