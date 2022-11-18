ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana man sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON – "A Montana man, who was charged along with his brother, was sentenced in the District of Columbia today to a prison term for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Calvin Hughes’s actions and the actions of others, including his brother, Jerod Wayne Hughes, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Woman and her newborn last seen in Madison Co. found safe

MADISON COUNTY, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman and her newborn baby who were last seen in Madison County, Montana Nov. 17 or 18. According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Laura Mae Sprinkle, 36, is thought to have given birth to her newborn baby in a hotel room in Madison County Nov. 17 or 18.
