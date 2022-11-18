Caterpillar has shown off its new prototype electric mining truck, the 793 Electric, and announced plans to create other electric and autonomous vehicles for industrial use. Caterpillar has long been a leader in the heavy vehicles industry. Now, the company plans to attempt to extend its lead with new electric offerings for heavy industry. The first product they demonstrated today was an all-electric mining truck. Still, it will be followed by numerous other all-electric machines, charging products, and investments in autonomous vehicle technology.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO