notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Tesla Builds 10,000 Model Ys In 42 Days At Giga Texas
Tesla has announced via Twitter that it has built 20,000 Tesla Model Y electric vehicles at its Giga Texas plant as of October 30,2022. 43 days prior, Tesla's Texas plant announced it had built 10,000 Model Ys. That puts Tesla's Model Y production alone at roughly 240 cars per day or 1,600 Model Ys per week.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk reiterates details for Tesla FSD Beta’s upcoming wide release
Tesla’s FSD Beta wide release seems to be moving according to schedule. Considering Elon Musk’s recent comments on Twitter, Tesla owners will soon be able to access FSD Beta, perhaps even without relying on the Safety Score system. Elon Musk has noted that Tesla is looking to widen...
teslarati.com
Tesla ($TSLA) has best-in-class return on invested capital: report
Tesla ($TSLA) has a best-in-class return on invested capital, a new report found. The Tesla Research Report, written by Steady Compounding’s Thomas Chua, analyzed the financial profile of Tesla. Chua noted that today’s Tesla is “drastically different from the Tesla before 2019.”. In 2019, Tesla had a...
KTLA.com
GM dealers are working on Teslas, claims thousands of repairs
General Motors dealerships have repaired thousands of Tesla electric cars, GM claimed in its annual investor day presentation. First spotted by Barron’s, a slide in the presentation simply reads “11,180 repairs on Teslas” without elaboration. Tesla in the past has made it difficult for third parties to...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Costco?
We look at how much it costs to charge an electric car at Costco — if your nearest store even has EV charging stations. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Costco? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Thousands Of Tesla Owners Are Having Their Cars Fixed At GM Dealers
It's no secret that Tesla has improvements to make to its service departments, especially when it comes to long waiting times. One unexpected silver lining of this situation has found its way to General Motors. At its investor day in New York City this week, GM said that fixing Teslas has become a growing business. In fact, since last year, GM dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla models.
Benzinga
As Tesla Slashes China Prices To Reinvigorate Demand, Buffett-Backed EV Maker Surprises By Doing The Opposite
Chinese electric maker BYD Manufacturing Company Limited BYDDY BYDDF has raised the prices of some of its vehicles even as EV pioneer Tesla Inc. TSLA has slashed prices in China. What Happened: BYD, backed by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised prices by about 2,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan ($280-$839) for...
teslarati.com
Tesla has 40,000 “and counting” Superchargers worldwide
Tesla has 40,000 Superchargers worldwide, the company announced on its its Charging Twitter account. This makes the company the largest DC fast-charging network on Earth. The Supercharging network has been a key asset in Tesla’s role as leader of the EV industry. A recent report analyzing Tesla’s best-in-class return...
WXIA 11 Alive
Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles, 19th recall of the year
WASHINGTON — Tesla is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a software glitch can make taillights go off intermittently, increasing the risk of a collision. Tesla said in documents posted Saturday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the glitch may affect one or...
Investopedia
Tesla Investors Push for Buybacks After Musk's Sales
Elon Musk isn't the only Tesla (TSLA) shareholder feeling the pinch after the electric vehicle (EV) maker's shares lost almost half their value half this year. Tesla shares rose 5% Wednesday after losing more than half their value this year following upbeat notes from Wall Street analysts. Shareholders have pressed...
teslarati.com
Caterpillar demonstrates first electric mining truck, outlines electric future
Caterpillar has shown off its new prototype electric mining truck, the 793 Electric, and announced plans to create other electric and autonomous vehicles for industrial use. Caterpillar has long been a leader in the heavy vehicles industry. Now, the company plans to attempt to extend its lead with new electric offerings for heavy industry. The first product they demonstrated today was an all-electric mining truck. Still, it will be followed by numerous other all-electric machines, charging products, and investments in autonomous vehicle technology.
teslarati.com
Tesla retail shareholders have banded together to push for a $TSLA share buyback
With Tesla ending the third quarter on strong financial footing and with TSLA stock currently feeling pressure from Elon Musk’s “Twitter overhang,” retail shareholders have banded together to request the electric vehicle maker to initiate a share buyback. As of writing, the Tesla retail shareholders’ petition has gathered over 3,600 signatures.
Futurism
Domino's Buying Hundreds and Hundreds of Electric Delivery Vehicles
In a bid to bolster its understaffed workforce of drivers, Domino's Pizza is splashing cash on a fleet of 800 electric Chevrolet Bolts, painted in Domino's livery. As the largest pizza chain in the world, Domino's investment in EVs marks a particularly high profile adoption by the fast food industry of electric transportation.
teslarati.com
Tesla, GM supplier LG to invest more than $3 billion for battery cathode facility in TN
On Tuesday, South Korea-based LG Chem Ltd. announced that it would invest over $3 billion to construct a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, USA. The facility is part of the company’s efforts to meet the growing demand for American electric vehicle battery components. LG’s TN-based cathode plant represents one...
teslarati.com
What happened to the Tesla Roadster? Here’s what we know.
The second edition of the Tesla Roadster was initially slated for production and delivery in 2020, but two years later, the car still has not been produced, and details are still slim. Here’s what we know about the next-gen Tesla Roadster. Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the next-gen Tesla...
teslarati.com
Apple Music spotted on Tesla exhibit at Petersen Museum
It appears that Apple Music support is indeed coming to Tesla’s electric vehicles. This was hinted at in photos reportedly taken of one of Tesla’s exhibits at the Petersen Automotive Museum. An “Inside Tesla” exhibit is currently being featured at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The exhibition features a...
teslarati.com
Tesla begins rolling out FSD Beta 10.69.3.1 to new users who’ve been patiently waiting for access.
Tesla began widening the release of Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 10.69.3.1 on Friday, and many customers patiently awaiting access to the software are finally getting it. Elon Musk announced the wide release on Friday. He also said earlier in November that Tesla would widen the release of Version 11 of the software before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
Tesla is now looking at more than US$100 billion of potential revenue from its current Cybertruck preorder numbers. Those just surpassed the 1.5 million mark, and Tesla will be delivering its electric pickup with an exoskeleton made of the space-grade cold-rolled steel material also used in SpaceX's Starship exterior. A...
teslarati.com
South Korea EV registration jumps in 2022
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport in South Korea has announced that EV registrations in the country have jumped by 72.7% year over year. Data released by the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and reported by Business Korea indicates that registrations of multiple types of “green cars” have jumped in 2022. Most notably, electric vehicle registrations jumped by 72.7% YoY, while hydrogen vehicle registrations increased by 54.3%, and hybrid vehicle registrations increased by 29.6%.
