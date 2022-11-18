ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Builds 10,000 Model Ys In 42 Days At Giga Texas

Tesla has announced via Twitter that it has built 20,000 Tesla Model Y electric vehicles at its Giga Texas plant as of October 30,2022. 43 days prior, Tesla's Texas plant announced it had built 10,000 Model Ys. That puts Tesla's Model Y production alone at roughly 240 cars per day or 1,600 Model Ys per week.
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

Elon Musk reiterates details for Tesla FSD Beta’s upcoming wide release

Tesla’s FSD Beta wide release seems to be moving according to schedule. Considering Elon Musk’s recent comments on Twitter, Tesla owners will soon be able to access FSD Beta, perhaps even without relying on the Safety Score system. Elon Musk has noted that Tesla is looking to widen...
teslarati.com

Tesla ($TSLA) has best-in-class return on invested capital: report

Tesla ($TSLA) has a best-in-class return on invested capital, a new report found. The Tesla Research Report, written by Steady Compounding’s Thomas Chua, analyzed the financial profile of Tesla. Chua noted that today’s Tesla is “drastically different from the Tesla before 2019.”. In 2019, Tesla had a...
KTLA.com

GM dealers are working on Teslas, claims thousands of repairs

General Motors dealerships have repaired thousands of Tesla electric cars, GM claimed in its annual investor day presentation. First spotted by Barron’s, a slide in the presentation simply reads “11,180 repairs on Teslas” without elaboration. Tesla in the past has made it difficult for third parties to...
CarBuzz.com

Thousands Of Tesla Owners Are Having Their Cars Fixed At GM Dealers

It's no secret that Tesla has improvements to make to its service departments, especially when it comes to long waiting times. One unexpected silver lining of this situation has found its way to General Motors. At its investor day in New York City this week, GM said that fixing Teslas has become a growing business. In fact, since last year, GM dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla models.
teslarati.com

Tesla has 40,000 “and counting” Superchargers worldwide

Tesla has 40,000 Superchargers worldwide, the company announced on its its Charging Twitter account. This makes the company the largest DC fast-charging network on Earth. The Supercharging network has been a key asset in Tesla’s role as leader of the EV industry. A recent report analyzing Tesla’s best-in-class return...
WXIA 11 Alive

Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles, 19th recall of the year

WASHINGTON — Tesla is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a software glitch can make taillights go off intermittently, increasing the risk of a collision. Tesla said in documents posted Saturday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the glitch may affect one or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Investopedia

Tesla Investors Push for Buybacks After Musk's Sales

Elon Musk isn't the only Tesla (TSLA) shareholder feeling the pinch after the electric vehicle (EV) maker's shares lost almost half their value half this year. Tesla shares rose 5% Wednesday after losing more than half their value this year following upbeat notes from Wall Street analysts. Shareholders have pressed...
teslarati.com

Caterpillar demonstrates first electric mining truck, outlines electric future

Caterpillar has shown off its new prototype electric mining truck, the 793 Electric, and announced plans to create other electric and autonomous vehicles for industrial use. Caterpillar has long been a leader in the heavy vehicles industry. Now, the company plans to attempt to extend its lead with new electric offerings for heavy industry. The first product they demonstrated today was an all-electric mining truck. Still, it will be followed by numerous other all-electric machines, charging products, and investments in autonomous vehicle technology.
ARIZONA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla retail shareholders have banded together to push for a $TSLA share buyback

With Tesla ending the third quarter on strong financial footing and with TSLA stock currently feeling pressure from Elon Musk’s “Twitter overhang,” retail shareholders have banded together to request the electric vehicle maker to initiate a share buyback. As of writing, the Tesla retail shareholders’ petition has gathered over 3,600 signatures.
Futurism

Domino's Buying Hundreds and Hundreds of Electric Delivery Vehicles

In a bid to bolster its understaffed workforce of drivers, Domino's Pizza is splashing cash on a fleet of 800 electric Chevrolet Bolts, painted in Domino's livery. As the largest pizza chain in the world, Domino's investment in EVs marks a particularly high profile adoption by the fast food industry of electric transportation.
teslarati.com

What happened to the Tesla Roadster? Here’s what we know.

The second edition of the Tesla Roadster was initially slated for production and delivery in 2020, but two years later, the car still has not been produced, and details are still slim. Here’s what we know about the next-gen Tesla Roadster. Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the next-gen Tesla...
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

Apple Music spotted on Tesla exhibit at Petersen Museum

It appears that Apple Music support is indeed coming to Tesla’s electric vehicles. This was hinted at in photos reportedly taken of one of Tesla’s exhibits at the Petersen Automotive Museum. An “Inside Tesla” exhibit is currently being featured at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The exhibition features a...
teslarati.com

South Korea EV registration jumps in 2022

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport in South Korea has announced that EV registrations in the country have jumped by 72.7% year over year. Data released by the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and reported by Business Korea indicates that registrations of multiple types of “green cars” have jumped in 2022. Most notably, electric vehicle registrations jumped by 72.7% YoY, while hydrogen vehicle registrations increased by 54.3%, and hybrid vehicle registrations increased by 29.6%.

