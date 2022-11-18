Read full article on original website
China's Country Garden gets new credit line of up to $7 billion - Securities Times
HONG KONG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Major Chinese developer Country Garden (2007.HK) has signed a contract with the Postal Savings Bank of China (1658.HK) for a credit line of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.0 billion), Securities Times reported on Thursday.
China's daily Covid cases highest since pandemic began
China's daily Covid cases have climbed to the highest since the pandemic began, official data showed Thursday, despite the government persisting with a zero-tolerance approach involving gruelling lockdowns and travel restrictions. Several cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing have tightened Covid restrictions as cases surge.
Taiwanese politicians flaunt good luck veggies on campaign trail
In many parts of the world, a politician might hope for a picture-perfect moment with a voter's baby to boost their poll numbers. "Older voters like to see their politicians in markets and early in the morning out on the streets," Nachman explained.
North Korea slams South Korea's Yoon, warns sanctions will fuel more hostility
SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - North Korea on Thursday denounced Seoul's push to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang after its missile launches, calling South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his administration "idiots" parroting the United States, state media KCNA reported.
