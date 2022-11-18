ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado football places seven on 2022 All-Big Sky teams

The University of Northern Colorado football team earned 10 individual Big Sky awards, the conference announced on Wednesday. Two players received second team honors, two earned third team recognition and three – with a duplicate player – received honorable mention. League coaches vote for the awards and cannot vote for their own players.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

‘Better days are ahead’: UNC football grads react to end of McCaffrey era

After allegations last winter of an unhealthy culture, the University of Northern Colorado stood by football coach Ed McCaffrey and assured that it was all a big misunderstanding. Things would improve, university officials said. McCaffrey’s era ended this week after UNC went 6-16 in two seasons and 4-12 against Big...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado fires football coach, former Denver Bronco Ed McCaffrey

While other Big Sky teams prepare for the FCS Playoff, the University of Northern Colorado announced on Monday that Ed McCaffrey will not return as the program’s football coach. The news was originally released in a report from Football Scoop. Multiple sources confirmed the announcement to the Greeley Tribune...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Colonel Morgan: What are you thankful for?

It is here, that best of annual traditions in America: Thanksgiving. So pile the turkey, gravy and dressing on your plate, and take a timeout for your family. This truly unique observance calls for a break from our daily lives and to pause to consider the bounty of blessings we have been given individually and as Americans.
FORT MORGAN, CO
Fort Morgan Times

East Morgan County Library News: 6th Annual Pie Contest a success

East Morgan County Library District’s 6th Annual Pie Contest was a success! Though the turnout was small — only 7 pies were entered — participants had a great time playing a rousing game of Trivia while waiting for the judges’ pronouncement. Carla Krueger won top pie in three of the four categories, while Ann Archuleta’s entry placed first in the other. Congratulations, ladies! Prizes included lovely pie cookbooks and baking accessories. If you were unable to make it to this year’s contest, perhaps you can keep on perfecting your favorite recipes and plan on joining us next year.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Four-day school week passes at RE-3 board meeting

The Morgan County RE-3 School District Board of Education met on Monday night and voted on an issue sure to impact many families throughout Morgan County. Each of the seven board members spoke their piece before voting on a proposed four-day school week for the district. “We are in the...

