East Morgan County Library District’s 6th Annual Pie Contest was a success! Though the turnout was small — only 7 pies were entered — participants had a great time playing a rousing game of Trivia while waiting for the judges’ pronouncement. Carla Krueger won top pie in three of the four categories, while Ann Archuleta’s entry placed first in the other. Congratulations, ladies! Prizes included lovely pie cookbooks and baking accessories. If you were unable to make it to this year’s contest, perhaps you can keep on perfecting your favorite recipes and plan on joining us next year.

MORGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO