Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

CPD Captain Rick Jones says to watch your purse while shopping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is tomorrow which means holiday shopping is upon us. And while you or your loved one is out and about, the Columbus Police Department has a message for women to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings so that they will not be the next victim of crime.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police arrest teenage suspect after an alleged shooting incident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police arrest a teenager for allegedly shooting a gun into a home. Law enforcement says the incident happened around 1 pm Monday in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. 18-year-old Isaac Harris is arrested and charged with Shooting into a Dwelling. If anyone has any...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

United Furniture driver faces grand larceny charges for taking furniture

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck driver for United Furniture is facing charges for allegedly taking furniture from his freight. Monroe County deputies responded to a call around 7 o’clock Tuesday night about items being removed from a United Furniture truck. Deputies responded to the scene and...
wcbi.com

Macon 911 dispatcher makes move to become police officer

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon’s newest police officer has made the move from dispatcher to officer. Noxubee County resident Kayla Hill-Duck is the first female officer in Macon in years. Hill-Duck will attend the police academy next year. She spent time handling calls as a 911 dispatcher. For...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Macon family pleads for community’s help to find missing son

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The Tadrian Shaw’s mother, Thelma Shaw, said she just wants to bring her son home....
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera

A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days. This is 48-year-old Candice Adams. She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address. Her family told the police she has a...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Trial date set for former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A trial date has been set for former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree. Last week, a Federal Grand Jury returned indictments charging Grassaree and former Deputy Vance Phillips with receiving bribes. The two men are accused of using facilities in interstate commerce, in this case,...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Holliday’s Helping Hands launched free turkey giveaway in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A bird giveaway today in Aberdeen. The first 200 people in line received a free turkey for the holidays. Holliday’s Helping Hands launched their event today. Katina Holliday, an Aberdeen native, developed the nonprofit in California. The group helps shelter homeless individuals and mothers recently released from incarceration. The goal is to prepare them for independent living.
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center hosts Thanksgiving service

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happens every year. The congregation at Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center in Starkville gives turkeys to members of the community. Their annual community Thanksgiving Day service and free turkey giveaway are set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. This event will open with a...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

MDOT looking to hire ahead of Christmas holiday

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- As jobs are taken away before the Thanksgiving holiday, MDOT is looking to hire starting in December. The state’s department of transportation is hosting a job fair on December 7th at 51757 Highway 25 South in Aberdeen. The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to...
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

MSU hosts Thanksgiving luncheon for Starkville area first responders

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University kicks off Thanksgiving by saying “thanks” to those who keep the area safe. The University hosted a Thanksgiving luncheon with all the fixings a couple of days early for Starkville area First Responders. MSU President Mark Keenum and city officials,...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
KPLC TV

Name of 7th Street homicide victim released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street. Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report. KPLC obtained the initial report through a public...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Rainy Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Thanksgiving is on the way and so is the next round of rain showers. Rain continues through the weekend. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer, falling into the upper 40s. Cloud coverage will be building in throughout the night and into the morning. THANKSGIVING: Heavy...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult

CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Trimcane Water Association boil water notice has been lifted

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The water is safe to drink once again in the Trimcane Water Association. The boil water notice for the association in Oktibbeha County has been lifted. An emergency repair last week to the main line prompted the notice. All tests from the Department of...
wcbi.com

Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
CLAY COUNTY, MS

