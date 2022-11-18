Read full article on original website
CPD Captain Rick Jones says to watch your purse while shopping
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is tomorrow which means holiday shopping is upon us. And while you or your loved one is out and about, the Columbus Police Department has a message for women to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings so that they will not be the next victim of crime.
Columbus Police arrest teenage suspect after an alleged shooting incident
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police arrest a teenager for allegedly shooting a gun into a home. Law enforcement says the incident happened around 1 pm Monday in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. 18-year-old Isaac Harris is arrested and charged with Shooting into a Dwelling. If anyone has any...
United Furniture driver faces grand larceny charges for taking furniture
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck driver for United Furniture is facing charges for allegedly taking furniture from his freight. Monroe County deputies responded to a call around 7 o’clock Tuesday night about items being removed from a United Furniture truck. Deputies responded to the scene and...
Macon 911 dispatcher makes move to become police officer
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon’s newest police officer has made the move from dispatcher to officer. Noxubee County resident Kayla Hill-Duck is the first female officer in Macon in years. Hill-Duck will attend the police academy next year. She spent time handling calls as a 911 dispatcher. For...
Man drives stolen car from Webster County to Texas before arrested
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man stole a car in Webster County and drove to Texas. That’s where Webster County Sheriff David Gore said they found him. Kenneth Flemings was charged with the larceny taking of a motor vehicle. It happened in the Clarkson community last week....
Macon family pleads for community’s help to find missing son
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The Tadrian Shaw’s mother, Thelma Shaw, said she just wants to bring her son home....
Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera
A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days. This is 48-year-old Candice Adams. She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address. Her family told the police she has a...
Trial date set for former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A trial date has been set for former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree. Last week, a Federal Grand Jury returned indictments charging Grassaree and former Deputy Vance Phillips with receiving bribes. The two men are accused of using facilities in interstate commerce, in this case,...
Holliday’s Helping Hands launched free turkey giveaway in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A bird giveaway today in Aberdeen. The first 200 people in line received a free turkey for the holidays. Holliday’s Helping Hands launched their event today. Katina Holliday, an Aberdeen native, developed the nonprofit in California. The group helps shelter homeless individuals and mothers recently released from incarceration. The goal is to prepare them for independent living.
Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center hosts Thanksgiving service
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happens every year. The congregation at Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center in Starkville gives turkeys to members of the community. Their annual community Thanksgiving Day service and free turkey giveaway are set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. This event will open with a...
MDOT looking to hire ahead of Christmas holiday
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- As jobs are taken away before the Thanksgiving holiday, MDOT is looking to hire starting in December. The state’s department of transportation is hosting a job fair on December 7th at 51757 Highway 25 South in Aberdeen. The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to...
MSU hosts Thanksgiving luncheon for Starkville area first responders
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University kicks off Thanksgiving by saying “thanks” to those who keep the area safe. The University hosted a Thanksgiving luncheon with all the fixings a couple of days early for Starkville area First Responders. MSU President Mark Keenum and city officials,...
Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
Name of 7th Street homicide victim released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street. Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report. KPLC obtained the initial report through a public...
Rainy Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Thanksgiving is on the way and so is the next round of rain showers. Rain continues through the weekend. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer, falling into the upper 40s. Cloud coverage will be building in throughout the night and into the morning. THANKSGIVING: Heavy...
Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult
CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
Trimcane Water Association boil water notice has been lifted
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The water is safe to drink once again in the Trimcane Water Association. The boil water notice for the association in Oktibbeha County has been lifted. An emergency repair last week to the main line prompted the notice. All tests from the Department of...
Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
