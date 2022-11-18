Read full article on original website
Does Aimee Garcia Really Sing in Netflix's 'Christmas With You'?
Grab your Snuggie, your Ugg slippers, and a piping hot mug of cocoa, because it's officially time to bask in the warmth of cheesy holiday movies. Among the sea of blissfully cringe-inducing Hallmark and Lifetime flicks is Netflix's PG-rated, music-fueled film Christmas with You. (We know, it boasts a lackluster title.)
Jessica's Sister Robin Stirs Up Some Turkey Trouble in the Latest 'NCIS' Episode
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 20, Episode 8 of NCIS on CBS. Reuniting with family members over the holidays can stress out even the most hardened NCIS agent. Case in point — Agent Jessica Knight's (Katrina Law) awkward family reunion with her sister Robin Knight in NCIS Season 20's Thanksgiving episode titled "Turkey Trot."
Wednesday Addams Goes Through a Major Transformation for Netflix's 'Wednesday'
The newest Netflix series to take over is Wednesday: a modern-day iteration of the Addams Family starring Jenna Ortega as the title character. It’s a twist on the classic gothic tale that began as a 1930s comic strip and morphed into a franchise that’s now a household name. Netflix’s new series puts Wednesday amongst her peers at Nevermore Academy, many of whom have powers and special abilities.
When Will 'All American' Season 5 Be on Netflix? Here's What to Know
Fans of the CW’s football drama All American have been riding with the show from the beginning. The series, which is based on the life of former NFL star Spencer Paysinger, showcases the personal and athletic life of Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and his family and loved ones. Article continues...
Trevor Noah's Dating History Is One For the Books — Is He Still Dating Dua Lipa?
Comedian Trevor Noah's latest comedy special on Netflix, I Wish You Would, dropped on the streamer right in time for the holiday season. With the release of I Wish You Would and Trevor's final upcoming day on The Daily Show (it's Dec. 8, FYI), what's next for the star?. Article...
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Chris Brown Was Booed at the 2022 AMAs Even Though He Wasn't in Attendance — Here's Why
Former teenage pop sensation Chris Brown made his debut on the music scene with his self-titled album nearly two decades ago. In the years since then, he’s gone from America’s sweetheart to the bad boy of R&B. Article continues below advertisement. Between domestic disputes with his...
Peter Thomas Is a Reality TV Star and Entrepreneur Worth Millions
Although Peter Thomas is caught up in the midst of some serious drama in The Real Housewives of Potomac, this isn’t the first time he has dealt with issues on screen. Viewers who bounce around between different shows within the franchise probably also recognize Peter from his time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when he was in a relationship with Cynthia Bailey.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Is Leaving the Show — Here's Why
Professional dancer Cheryl Burke is best known as one of the pros on Dancing With the Stars, but it sounds like she's putting away her dancing shoes — for now. On Nov. 20, 2022, she formally announced that she is leaving her job on the show after nearly 17 years. Cheryl's last appearance on the show will be the season finale, which takes place on Nov. 21.
The 'Andor' Post-Credits Scene Was a Master Class in Foreshadowing (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Andor Season 1 finale on Disney Plus. The fires of rebellion have been stoked, with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) lighting the proverbial flame. When we first met Cassian in the Andor Season 1 premiere, he had no interest in fighting (much like another stubborn rebel he'll meet down the line).
25-Year-Old YouTuber, MrBeast, Turns Down $1 Billion Offer For His Channel. Experts Say He's Making The Right Decision.
YouTube is home to the biggest stars you’ve never heard of. At the top of the list, is 25-year-old North Carolinian, Jimmy Donaldson. Or, as his 200+ million subscribers know him, “MrBeast”.
Are Brandon and Serene Still Together or Did 'Bachelor in Paradise' Tear Them Apart?
It's no secret that Bachelor in Paradise fans have been rooting for Brandon and Serene since the very first episode of Season 8. Those sparks were so hot they could have started a fire. It's undoubtedly quite difficult to carry on some semblance of a relatively normal dating scenario on the show, but Brandon and Serene absolutely nailed it. They were sweet and loving from the start (and honestly a bit boring at times because of it).
Daryl Said "The Walking Dead" in the Series Finale and Fans Are Freaking Out
There's something so satisfying about watching a TV show or movie where a character says the title of it in a sentence, as if that's the most normal and natural thing in the world. So when Daryl says, "we ain't the walking dead" in the series finale of The Walking Dead, fans flocked to Twitter to applaud the series for adding in that line.
Will There Be a Season 3 of the HBO Docuseries "The Vow?'
Not to be confused with the romantic comedy of the same name, The Vow is a compelling docuseries that first premiered on HBO in August 2020. It told the story of NXIVM (pronounced as "nexium"), a group founded in 1998 by Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman. This group, which was estimated to have attracted some 20,000 members, was branded as a “personal development company” that offered programs specializing in self-improvement. NXIVM claimed that its programs would allow members to experience “more joy in their lives.”
Otis McCutcheon Wants More to Life Than Dancing in 'Welcome to Chippendales' (SPOILERS)
In the Hulu series Welcome to Chippendales, Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) needs a star for his new strip-centered business venture to keep his lady clientele coming back again and again. It's choreographer Nick de Noia (Murray Bartlett) who discovers the club's first star — dancer Otis McCutcheon. Article continues...
Where Does 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Fit in the MCU Timeline?
Following the success of Werewolf by Night, it seems the Marvel Studios Special Presentations are here to stay. For those unaware, the television format allows the MCU to take risks and introduce new characters into the franchise. However, it also encourages storytellers to further develop familiar characters, which is exactly what filmmaker James Gunn does with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Charlie 1 Is Back on 'NCIS: Hawaiʻi' so We Should Probably Do a Little Refresh
Things are about to take a meta turn in NCIS: Hawaiʻi when the team has to take center stage in a murder. Unfortunately for them, they need to call upon an old "friend" to help. This can't be easy for Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant who takes the "in charge" part a little too seriously at times. Let's face it, asking for help is not one of Jane's strengths but desperate times call for truly desperate measures. Who is Charlie-1 in NCIS: Hawaiʻi?
Wednesday Addams' Famous Speech Reminds Us of the True Meaning of Thanksgiving
Some people are thankful for their families, but we’re thankful for one family in particular: the Addams family. This Thanksgiving brings us more Addams family content than ever before with Netflix’s Wednesday, reminding us of Wednesday Addams' (Christina Ricci) iconic Thanksgiving speech from Addams Family Values. Article continues...
Wait, Did 'Dead Like Me' End on a Cliffhanger? Let's Break It Down! (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for the Dead to Me Season 3 ending on Netflix. Judy (Linda Cardellini) and Jen (Christina Applegate) bonded over grief and bad coffee in the Dead to Me pilot way back in 2019. How did their story come to a close in the Dead to Me ending?
