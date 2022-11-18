Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
New Haven church collects 1,850 pounds of food in food drive challenge
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - The Saint James Food Pantry is getting a major boost this winter. The New Haven Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council teamed up with the Saint James Lutheran Church for their annual Corporate Food Drive Challenge. In total, they collected close to 1,850 pounds of food....
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Real Men Read shows importance of books and reading
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – One of the main goals of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is to provide role models for kids in the region. They of course do that through matches, but also through a program called Real Men Read. They have men from the...
wfft.com
FWCS Culinary Arts students prepare and serve 500 Thanksgiving meals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Career Academy students spent the afternoon preparing and serving food to people in the community. Culinary Arts students kicked off this Thanksgiving week by handing out 500 free meals to anyone in the community who needed them. The students opened up the Barr...
WANE-TV
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
wfft.com
Mild Thanksgiving, rain returns late
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures stepping off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you are leaving early for family gatherings, and you leave your car parked outside overnight, allow some time to scrape frost off the windows. After...
wfft.com
Riverfront Fort Wayne to host sensory-inclusive Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Riverfront Fort Wayne has been certified sensory-inclusive and will host a sensory-friendly Night of Lights Wednesday at Park Foundation Pavilion Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street. The show will be offered in 8-minute sessions starting at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. and will...
wfft.com
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
wfft.com
Leo Junior-Senior High School classrooms without heat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Up to seven classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School are without heat. Multiple teachers and parents spoke with FOX 55 News but wanted to stay anonymous. One teacher said one classroom was under 50 degrees on Friday. As a result, the principal went out and...
wfft.com
Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights route hosts record number of holiday displays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne families are bundled up and hopped in their cars for the Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights kick-off Sunday. Organizer Amanda Brown says she has always loved bringing her kids to see the displays, but was not involved with the organization until 2019. “I...
wfft.com
Union Street Market opens to the public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
wfft.com
ISP increases patrol for Thanksgiving travel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The roads are busy, and lines are getting long as thousands travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Jay McCormick is waiting until Thursday to travel and says he is already seeing reckless driving in Fort Wayne. “I’ve been around town all day today, and people...
wfft.com
Warming trend continues midweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — High pressure remains in control through the middle of the workweek, paving the way to another mostly sunny day. Wednesday afternoon highs reach into the middle 50s with a light breeze. It’s dry and chilly for the lightning festivities Wednesday evening. Temperatures should...
wfft.com
Citilink to offer free rides on Saturdays during Days of Holly Shopping
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Citilink will provide free rides on Saturdays during Days of Holly Shopping in December. Free Fare Saturdays will take place on December 3, 10, 17, and 24. Fares will be free for all services, including FlexLink, fixed route buses, MedLink, and Access services. Citilink General...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 264 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,874 cases and 1,213 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge to close Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge will close for repairs starting Wednesday. The suggested detour route and bridge location can be seen on the map above and can be found on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police Captain proposes drug prevention plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne will receive $4.8 Million over the next 18 years from a multi-state opioid lawsuit against major drug companies. At least 70% of the settlement money is supposed to go toward drug prevention and recovery resources. Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter has spent...
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
Comments / 0