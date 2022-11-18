Read full article on original website
WDSU
Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies
The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
8-year-old child fatally shot in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — Police are trying to figure out how an eight-year-old-child was shot in his home. He died later at UMC. It happened when his siblings were in the home as well. It was a sad scene Wednesday morning just before noon. A young brother and sister of...
JPSO investigates after man found shot dead outside Gretna home
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in unincorporated Gretna. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that it happened at about 11:30 pm Monday in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive. “Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult male on the ground outside a residence....
WWL-TV
NOPD searches for a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, investigators need your help
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police released video of a vehicle they believe hit a man and a woman in a wheelchair and then sped away. “At approximately 5:52 PM, a female subject was being pushed in a wheelchair by a male victim in the westbound travel lane in the 9300 block of South I-10 Service Road,” an NOPD report says. “At the same time, the pictured vehicle – appearing to be a white Honda Accord bearing an unknown license plate – was also traveling in the westbound travel lane. The Accord then struck the victim and male from the rear and fled the scene. As a result of the collision, the female victim sustained fatal injuries and expired at the scene. The male victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.”
Police investigating shooting at SUNO
SUNO Police Chief Bruce Adams says that shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in a parking lot near the edge of campus. He says there is no active shooter and that campus remains open.
Woman wanted for firing shots at a group of people, NOPD says
A woman is wanted after detectives with the New Orleans Police Department say she fired shots at a group of people in Algiers Tuesday (Nov. 22) evening.
NOLA.com
Ponchatoula man identified as victim in fatal unincorporated Gretna shooting
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed Monday night in unincorporated Gretna as Shannon Young Jr., 22. Young, of Ponchatoula, was found shot in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive (map), according to Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
Two women robbed by gunmen in Bayou St. John, one hit by car
New Orleans Police say two women were robbed Monday night near Bayou St. John. The first was a carjacking just after 8:30pm near the intersection of Moss Street and Grand Route St. John.
WDSU
Two 13-year-olds arrested for Kenner school bomb threats
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department has arrested two 13-year-olds in connection to three separate bomb threats towards Kenner Discovery School. According to police, the first bomb threat was made on Nov. 3. Kenner police, fire department, and emergency medical services remained on the scene for hours. The...
NOLA.com
Pickleball dispute ends with gun threat and 70-year-old convicted of aggravated assault
A St. Tammany Parish jury found a 70-year-old Mississippi man guilty of assault for pointing a gun at the head of another man during a dispute in a pickleball game in Lacombe, authorities said Tuesday. Robert John Morrison faces up to 10 years in jail after being found guilty of...
Two out-of-state teens arrested, accused of making bomb threats at Kenner school
KENNER, La. — Police arrested two out-of-state teenagers accused of calling in bomb threats at Kenner Discovery School. According to Kenner Police, Kenner Discovery School on Loyola Drive was evacuated due to a bomb threats on Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Nov. 13. Those threats forced the school to evacuate students and move a polling place on election day.
NOPD: Driver wanted for leaving scene after killing woman who tripped while crossing street
After a woman died after tripping and falling into downtown New Orleans traffic over the weekend, detectives have released the first image of the driver accused of leaving the scene after the crash.
Couple arrested after drugs, guns, money seized from Hammond home with two children present
Couple arrested after drugs, guns, money seized from Hammond home with two children present
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night
A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans
A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
NOLA.com
Teen charged as an adult in Bridge City slaying gets 15-year sentence
A defendant who was 16 years old when authorities say he killed one man and injured another in a drug-related shooting was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge last week, according to Jefferson Parish Court records. Shane Kerner, 19, had been charged...
5 shot in 5 hours in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after five people were shot in a span of five hours Sunday night. They say a shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue where someone shot a woman shortly after midnight. Investigators say about 30 minutes earlier, a...
WWL-TV
How inmates are forging weapons, starting fires inside Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — About a month after Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson took over control of the city’s jail – the Orleans Justice Center – a knife fight involving four inmates left one of them dead. Two days later, an inmate jumped to his death from the mezzanine-level balcony on one of the tiers, an apparent suicide.
LSP: Woman struck, killed while trying to cross St. James Parish highway
We're told a 2017 Chevy Silverado was headed east on LA 3125 when at the same time, 46-year-old Erin Reviere of Gramercy was attempting to cross the road.
