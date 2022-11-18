ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

WDSU

Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies

The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
WWL

8-year-old child fatally shot in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — Police are trying to figure out how an eight-year-old-child was shot in his home. He died later at UMC. It happened when his siblings were in the home as well. It was a sad scene Wednesday morning just before noon. A young brother and sister of...
CENTRAL, LA
WWL

JPSO investigates after man found shot dead outside Gretna home

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in unincorporated Gretna. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that it happened at about 11:30 pm Monday in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive. “Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult male on the ground outside a residence....
GRETNA, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD searches for a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, investigators need your help

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police released video of a vehicle they believe hit a man and a woman in a wheelchair and then sped away. “At approximately 5:52 PM, a female subject was being pushed in a wheelchair by a male victim in the westbound travel lane in the 9300 block of South I-10 Service Road,” an NOPD report says. “At the same time, the pictured vehicle – appearing to be a white Honda Accord bearing an unknown license plate – was also traveling in the westbound travel lane. The Accord then struck the victim and male from the rear and fled the scene. As a result of the collision, the female victim sustained fatal injuries and expired at the scene. The male victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ponchatoula man identified as victim in fatal unincorporated Gretna shooting

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed Monday night in unincorporated Gretna as Shannon Young Jr., 22. Young, of Ponchatoula, was found shot in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive (map), according to Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
GRETNA, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Two 13-year-olds arrested for Kenner school bomb threats

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department has arrested two 13-year-olds in connection to three separate bomb threats towards Kenner Discovery School. According to police, the first bomb threat was made on Nov. 3. Kenner police, fire department, and emergency medical services remained on the scene for hours. The...
KENNER, LA
WWL

Two out-of-state teens arrested, accused of making bomb threats at Kenner school

KENNER, La. — Police arrested two out-of-state teenagers accused of calling in bomb threats at Kenner Discovery School. According to Kenner Police, Kenner Discovery School on Loyola Drive was evacuated due to a bomb threats on Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Nov. 13. Those threats forced the school to evacuate students and move a polling place on election day.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night

A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans

A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

5 shot in 5 hours in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after five people were shot in a span of five hours Sunday night. They say a shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue where someone shot a woman shortly after midnight. Investigators say about 30 minutes earlier, a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

