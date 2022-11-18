Read full article on original website
A gargantuan fantasy failure that inexplicably got a prequel stinks up the streaming joint
If a movie ends up being roundly trashed by critics, to the extent it literally ranks as the worst-reviewed movie of its star’s entire career, and bombed so hard that it ended up losing $100 million, then you’d think any chance of a franchise is dead, buried, and lost to the sands of time forever. Clearly, nobody told the brains behind R.I.P.D.
Is the Netflix Film 'Slumberland' a Remake of the 'Little Nemo' Comic? Here's What We Know
If you're looking for a fun, family-friendly movie for Thanksgiving with a good message and a hearty dash of Jason Momoa in a surprisingly adorable role (he's more than just muscles, people!), look no further than Slumberland on Netflix. Article continues below advertisement. Oftentimes one of the first questions that...
Where Was Netflix's Highly Anticipated Sequel 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Filmed?
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a 2022 mystery-crime flick for people who love feeling like they’re on the edge of their seats. The film is a sequel to 2019's Knives Out, which boasted a star-studded cast that included Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, and more.
'Disenchanted' Features Way More Disney Easter Eggs Than the First One
After 15 years of waiting, Disney fans finally received a sequel to the beloved Disney live-action/animated film Enchanted. Disenchanted takes place 10 years after the events of the first film and continues the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), a typical Disney princess who hails from the animated world of Andalasia but found love in real-world Manhattan.
Christian Bale Wouldn’t Talk to Co-Star Johnny Depp Unless They Were Acting in ‘Public Enemies’
Christian Bale learned very little about Johnny Depp in the movie ‘Public Enemies’, mostly because the stars exchanged few words behind the scenes.
Madonna poses in lavish outfit in latest Instagram post
Madonna sported a luxurious outfit in her latest Instagram post on Monday, 21 November.The Material Girl singer paired a cream corset bodysuit with fishnets, a long fur coat and gold heels, with cool-toned makeup that included bleached eyebrows, in a video set to a Miles Davis track.Madonna also wore a pair of gold gloves as she posed across a wooden table.“Baby it’s cold outside,” Madonna said on her Instagram stories sharing the clips.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More I’m a Celeb first look: Trio covered in sludge during ‘Grot Yoga’ trialDavid Baddiel explores antisemitism in Channel 4 documentary Jews Don’t Count‘Home for quismois’: Camila Cabello pokes fun at herself after Christmas performance
"Conjuring House" Caretaker Records Creepy Face Watching Her In Basement
This is why we'd never go there...
Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers
After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.
purewow.com
Owen Wilson Looks Just Like Bob Ross in ‘Paint’ Sneak Peek
Take out your canvas and paintbrush, because we’re about to paint some happy little clouds with Bob Ross Carl Nargle. IFC Films has released an exclusive first-look image of the new comedy film, Paint. The 54-year-old Owen Wilson is set to play Nargle, a Vermont artist who also happens to be the number one painter on television (and who happens to look exactly like Ross).
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
‘Little House on the Prairie’: Inside Alison Arngrim and Co-Star Steve Tracy’s Sweet Relationship
Alison Arngrim and Steve Tracy shared a special bond. The Little House on the Prairie actor says her co-star was so much more than her friend.
Toblerone Fans Stunned by Unnoticed Detail on Packaging: 'Blew My Mind'
One fan couldn't believe they had never noticed it before, writing: "I've been eating Toblerone for over 20 years!"
Most Inspiring Transgender Celebrities: Elliot Page, Laverne Cox, Hunter Schafer and More
Breaking boundaries! Trans visibility is on the rise —thanks in part to transgender entertainers representing their community on screen, the radio and online. Elliot Page, who has portrayed Viktor Hargreeves on Umbrella Academy since its premiere in 2019, came out as transgender in December 2020. As the third season began filming following his transition, both […]
Where Does 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Fit in the MCU Timeline?
Following the success of Werewolf by Night, it seems the Marvel Studios Special Presentations are here to stay. For those unaware, the television format allows the MCU to take risks and introduce new characters into the franchise. However, it also encourages storytellers to further develop familiar characters, which is exactly what filmmaker James Gunn does with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Netflix’s ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ Brings Jingle Bells to the Barnyard
Netflix has started the Christmas season early (Falling for Christmas, anyone?), and now the platform is releasing the holiday film Christmas on Mistletoe Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 23. “After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a...
Juliette Lewis Brings Life to Denise Coughlan in 'Welcome to Chippendales' — Is She a Real Person?
Before we get into it, we just want to profess our love for Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis. With an attraction to wacky characters, Juliette has killed it in electric films and TV shows like 1991's Cape Fear, 1993's Kalifornia, and Showtime's viral new mystery series Yellowjackets. Her performance in Hulu's scripted true-crime series Welcome to Chippendales is just as captivating.
Otis McCutcheon Wants More to Life Than Dancing in 'Welcome to Chippendales' (SPOILERS)
In the Hulu series Welcome to Chippendales, Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) needs a star for his new strip-centered business venture to keep his lady clientele coming back again and again. It's choreographer Nick de Noia (Murray Bartlett) who discovers the club's first star — dancer Otis McCutcheon. Article continues...
Collider
Zeppo Marx and the True Story Behind How He Never Found His Place Within the Marx Brothers
When it comes to Zeppo Marx, film buffs have been asking for decades...is it possible to be a third wheel on a team of four? The youngest of the Marx Brothers appears in their first five pictures and had been a presence in their vaudeville and Broadway plays before. While Groucho cracked wise and defied propriety, Chico worked cons and mangled the English language, and Harpo mimed, harped, and confounded reality, Zeppo…well, just what did Zeppo do? For some, he’s a vestigial member of the family, lacking a comic persona of his own or any great purpose within the films. For others, including some here at Collider, Zeppo played an indispensable role as the group’s straight man, the best they ever had. Some even suggest he did have a character to match his brothers, an understated parody of the hapless romantic juveniles rife in Hollywood films of the era.
Wait, Did 'Dead Like Me' End on a Cliffhanger? Let's Break It Down! (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for the Dead to Me Season 3 ending on Netflix. Judy (Linda Cardellini) and Jen (Christina Applegate) bonded over grief and bad coffee in the Dead to Me pilot way back in 2019. How did their story come to a close in the Dead to Me ending?
