Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
LSU student featured on Monday's 'Wheel of Fortune'
BATON ROUGE - A senior at LSU will spin for prizes and glory on an episode of "Wheel of Fortune" that will air Monday evening. Chris Langley already knows the outcome, as the game show was recorded earlier in the year, but confidentiality rules will keep that a secret until the show is broadcast. It airs locally at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ TV.
wbrz.com
Students won't face charges after brawl at high school football game in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - Student-athletes involved in a melee that broke out at a high school football game will not face criminal charges, according to prosecutors. The news comes about a week after Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ charges were being considered for as many as 10 students who were involved in the fight, which erupted at the end of Plaquemine High's game against Jennings High on Nov. 11.
wbrz.com
BR football player released from hospital after shooting at University of Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins, a former University High School football player and Baton Rouge native wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia, has been released from the hospital, according to his mother. Hollins' mother posted on Twitter that he was discharged from the hospital Monday morning. She...
wbrz.com
Wednesday PM Forecast: wet pattern begins on Thanksgiving
A period of wet weather will begin on Thanksgiving and last through the first half of the weekend. As far as temperatures go, expect an extended break from the chill. Next 24 Hours: The night will be largely quiet with light east winds, partly cloudy skies and low temperatures dipping into the upper 50s. Thanksgiving will start off dry but any sunshine will quickly fill in due to increasing clouds. As high temperatures reach the low 70s, a warm front will move north toward the coast causing a few showers to develop during the afternoon. A batch of steadier rain is expected into the evening and overnight. In fact, some of the rain could be heavy especially north and west of Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
WATCH: 18-wheeler plunges into bayou along I-10 at Ascension-St. James line
An 18-wheeler went off-road and became submerged in a bayou along I-10 near the Ascension-St. James Parish line early Tuesday afternoon. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one lane was closed on the westbound side of the interstate around 1:30 p.m. while crews tried to recover the truck. Later on,...
wbrz.com
Tickets on sale now for ice skating at the River Center
BATON ROUGE - Tickets are now available for a winter pastime that the capital area so rarely gets to experience. A seasonal favorite, ice skating at the River Center for this winter is taking place from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3. The center's annual Ice Skating on the River will host 75-minute sessions every day through these dates except for Christmas and New Year's Day.
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish chase led to wreck that killed two people on LA-16
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people died Monday afternoon after a crash that stemmed from a police chase by Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office said deputies were chasing a driver, 27-year-old Benjamin Fontenot, along LA-16 who had outstanding felony warrants. Officials said Fontenot's truck hit another car along LA-16...
wbrz.com
Volunteers find loaded gun while picking up trash along I-10 in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A group of volunteers cleaning up litter around Baton Rouge made a startling discovery Wednesday morning: A loaded gun. The good Samaritans with Keep Tiger Town Beautiful said they found the weapon, along with roughly 20 large bags' worth of garbage, by the Bluebonnet exit along I-10. The handgun was found in a grassy patch near the interstate.
wbrz.com
BRPD officer hurt by punching out window of runaway car
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was injured Monday night by punching out the window of a runaway car to stop the vehicle from hitting something or running into traffic. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was pursuing a driver who was suspected in a hit and run. The chase ended near the corner of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue.
wbrz.com
Retired BRPD officer and DOTD worker honored with memorial at diner he used to frequent
BATON ROUGE - A DOTD MAP truck driver who was murdered on Sunday is being honored by staff at a diner he was a regular at. On Monday morning, the staff at Cash's Diner set items such as a green reflective vest and a traffic cone on Guillory's favorite table. Messages were written on the traffic cone by visitors and staff at the restaurant.
wbrz.com
Cuban-born Baton Rouge resident wins first Latin Grammy at 95
BATON ROUGE - At 95 years old, Cuban-born musician Angela Alvarez won her first Latin Grammy for best new artist. Alvarez put out her debut self-titled album in 2021 that accompanied a feature-length documentary produced by her grandson Carlos Alvarez. Angela Alvarez grew up in Cuba and escaped to the...
wbrz.com
Coroner identifies man found shot dead in Baker neighborhood Friday
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge last Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the man, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Quentin Norman, was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Mom, daughter arrested after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight
DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
wbrz.com
Creepy video adds to suspicion around mysterious flyers found at BR businesses Monday
BATON ROUGE - An unusual, mysterious person wearing a mask and gloves while passing out flyers to businesses late at night likely spooked people into thinking something far more dangerous was unfolding this week. Federal and local authorities determined there was no threat. Investigators have found no evidence of any...
wbrz.com
City of Plaquemine's parks closed again for vandalism
PLAQUEMINE - City Park in Plaquemine has been closed again after a public restroom was vandalized. City officials said a men's restroom was trashed: mirror's shattered, tissue and soap dispensers ripped off the wall and trash thrown around the area. Police said they are checking cameras that were recently installed...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge animal shelter waiving adoption fees to free up space ahead of holiday season
BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance is waiving adoption fees for spayed and neutered animals on Black Friday to free up space for a busy time of year. All adoption fees for animals that have been fixed will be completely free this Friday, November 25. The shelter is hopeful this...
wbrz.com
Page-Rice Camera Initiative aims to put more surveillance in high-crime areas
BATON ROUGE - When a crime is committed, cameras can be the new eyewitnesses. The Baton Rouge Police Department, Baton Rouge Area Chamber, and some business owners gathered at Benny's car wash on Perkins Road Tuesday to announce the Page-Rice Camera Initiative. The program is named in honor of two...
wbrz.com
Investigators suspect arson in early-morning fire that displaced 3 people
BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating a fire that made a home a "total loss" early Tuesday morning that investigators believe to have been arson. The fire was first reported to be happening on Brady Street off Plank Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. The blaze was reportedly under control around 20 minutes later.
wbrz.com
Community fridge asking for donations ahead of the holiday season
BATON ROUGE - It's the season of giving, and giving is what one community fridge needs now more than ever. More community efforts are taking to the streets to give back to those less fortunate for the holidays, and organizers are making it easier to donate, but they also need your help.
wbrz.com
Law enforcement arrests two for reported gunfire at busy intersection Tuesday
WHITE CASTLE - Law enforcement arrested two people after reports of gunfire erupting at a busy intersection Tuesday afternoon. The White Castle Police Department, along with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested Keegan Nicholas and Damion Scott, both 19 years old, following the shots. The investigation stemmed from reports of gunfire at the intersection of LA-1 at Highway 69 in White Castle around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 0