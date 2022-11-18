Mayville Cardinals dealt another tough loss to La Crosse Aquinas in D5 state football championship game

MADISON − Bradley Bushke's tear-filled eyes gave away just how excruciating it can be for a competitive player to go through another close loss in a championship game.

The senior tight end/defensive end had given his all in the Mayville Cardinals' 22-14 loss to La Crosse Aquinas in Thursday's WIAA Division 5 state title game at Camp Randall Stadium. It was the second consecutive season Aquinas defeated Mayville in the D5 championship game, winning 28-26 last season.

Thursday's game was also more frustrating because Mayville left points on the board, specifically in a pair of long, 10-plus play drives that netted the Cardinals zero points.

"Until I’m 100 years old and dead in the grave," Bushke said of how long those missed opportunities would stay with him. "We did what we did and we came up short. It's not going to take away from everything that we’ve done this year. It hurts right now, but we’ll watch the film tonight and on the way home, and I believe that this team will come back better next year."

Mayville totaled 238 yards rushing and held the advantage in time of possession by more than 10 minutes. But explosive plays were few and far between and the Cardinals scored both of their touchdowns off methodical drives.

The Cardinals got on the board first with a 16-play, 80-yard drive that was capped with Blake Schraufnagel's 10-yard touchdown run. Schraufnagel finished with 131 yards on 32 carries.

Aquinas answered quickly on its next drive, going 69 yards on six plays with Calvin Hargrove scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run. Collin Conzemius' two-point conversion reception gave Aquinas an 8-7 lead.

The Blugolds (13-1) scored on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Flottmeyer to Conzemius late in the third quarter.

"That was really big, to throw that pass to him in this big game was really special to me," Flottmeyer said. "That's one of my best buddies and we have this great connection and he's just a great player and person and great friend and plays really big. That was a momentum shifter in that game right there."

Damien Hauglie helped Mayville even the game at 14-14 with a 12-yard touchdown run with 9:47 left in the fourth quarter.

Mayville had a chance at seizing momentum when another Aquinas drive ended with a fumble in the end zone that was called a touchback after an instant replay review.

Mayville's ensuing drive ended with a fumble and Aquinas wasted no time taking the lead, with Conzemius taking a short pass from Flottmeyer 27 yards for the touchdown. A Calvin Hargrove 2-point conversion run gave the Blugolds a 22-14 lead.

Flottmeyer intercepted a pass on Mayville's final possession to ice the victory for Aquinas.

The Cardinals had a pair of 14-play drives end with no points, one in the second quarter and another in the third. Those drives ended with an incompletion and a sack, respectively.

"A lot of good breaks and bad breaks," Mayville coach Scott Hilber said. "Unfortunately we had more of the bad breaks, but our kids played super hard and never quit.

"We never punted today and we were pretty successful offensively. We just kind of stalled on the drives. Defense was hard keeping up with their speed and just kind of got wore down a little bit. We gave it our all and we certainly had our opportunities. They just didn’t fall our way today."

Mayville was making its sixth finals appearance with its lone title coming in Division 4 in 1994. The Cardinals finished as state runner-up in 1991, 1992, 2006 and last season.

"I mean, this is two years in a row now," Hilber said of reaching the championship game. "Once is hard enough, but to be able to regroup and make it back again for a second time ... I’m very proud of these guys. Their work ethic and their attitude and their effort is second to none, so I mean I’ll take that any day of the week. I wake up every day with a lot of gratitude."

Bushke called the past two years "special."

"I've been with this group of guys my entire life," he said. "We've had losses like this and then the wins, it's special. Playing under coach Hilber and all of our great coaches, to know what this friendship and family feels like I'll take that with me my entire life."

Mayville 0 7 0 7 - 14

Aquinas 0 8 6 8 - 22

SCORING PLAYS

Second Quarter

M - Blake Schraufnagel 10 run (Elijah Mlsna kick)

A - Calvin Hargrove 3 run (Conzemius pass from Hargrove)

Third Quarter

A - Conzemius 71 pass from Jackson Flottmeyer (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

M - Damien Hauglie 12 run (Mlsna kick)

A - Conzemius 27 pass from Flottmeyer (Hargrove run)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Mayville - Schraufnagel 32-131, Hauglie 12-75. Aquinas - Hargrove 20-97, David Malin 8-62, Flottmeyer 5-46.

Passing: Mayville - Adison Mittelstadt 4-8-1-47. Aquinas - Flottmeyer 7-11-0-137.

Receiving: Mayville - Bradley Bushke 2-31. Aquinas - Conzemius 4-115, Kole Keppel 2-21.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Mayville Cardinals dealt another tough loss to La Crosse Aquinas in D5 state football championship game