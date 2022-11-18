Read full article on original website
Gov. Ivey temporarily halts executions in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — After two recent failed executions, Gov. Kay Ivey is temporarily halting capital punishment until the process is fixed. On Monday, Kay Ivey asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw pending motions to set new execution dates for Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber. They are...
Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
Gov. Ivey declares Nov. 26 'Small Business Saturday'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey promotes small businesses by declaring Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday in Alabama. Small Business Saturday encourages Alabamians to support the impact small businesses have on their communities. "Small business support trickles back down to opportunities for job creation, support for our schools, possibilities...
One Woman's Mission to "Ban the Box"
Approximately 600,000 people are released from federal and state prisons every year. Many wish to enroll in college but are rejected at higher numbers than the general population due to school requirements that make applicants disclose prior convictions. Soledad O'Brien met with Syrita Steib, whose successful lobbying efforts to "ban the box" led to Louisiana opening educational doors for more hopefuls.
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
Thanksgiving roadway traffic expected to reach three-year record
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is just a couple days away, and millions of Americans are planning to travel near and far to celebrate with loved ones. Despite the high cost of everything from groceries to gas, AAA is expecting this week to be one of the busiest in a few decades.
Biden sending federal aid as New York digs out from huge snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet of snow in western and northern New York, the White House announced Monday. The emergency declaration...
