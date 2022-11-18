Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
City of Platteville receives resignation from City Manager
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Platteville received a resignation letter from its City Manager Tuesday. In a letter to the Common Council, Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel said his resignation as full-time manager is effective Jan. 13, 2023. “The emotions I feel in tendering this resignation are beyond...
nbc15.com
Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
nbc15.com
Nitty Gritty plans to re-open soon after fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty plans on re-opening soon after a fire outside the downtown restaurant. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared that they still need more time to finish repairs, and say they plan on opening in a couple of weeks. Updates are expected on the Nitty Gritty’s Facebook page.
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry reopens following repairs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry is reopened after technicians repaired a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Wednesday, noting the issue with the ferry’s brake system was fixed. Ferry operations will continue as conditions allow on the Wisconsin River. You can check...
nbc15.com
City of Sun Prairie to help build affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie was awarded a grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration to partner with Habitat for Humanity Dane County to build housing for families. The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program will help build 10 new affordable single-family residences...
nbc15.com
Students react to UW-Platteville ending degree courses in Richland
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman ordered UW-Platteville’s interim chancellor Tuesday to stop offering degree programs at the school’s Richland campus in the face of declining enrollment. For students attending the school, the news is both surprising and disappointing. “I was definitely surprised...
nbc15.com
Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony
In an effort to fight human trafficking, one movement in Madison is working to inspire men to be agents of change. In total, more than $14 million has been raised since the inaugural event in 2016. Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms.
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry closed as technicians assess mechnical issue
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry will be closed until further notice as technicians repair a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Tuesday, noting the issue was with the ferry’s brake system. The agency stated that technicians will be at the ferry on...
nbc15.com
City of Madison officials working on new Transportation Demand Management program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The way people get around might look a little different next year. City officials are working on a new Transportation Demand Management program. The city of Madison’s Transportation Planner Philip Gritzmacher says getting people to use more public transportation is key. “If you get them...
nbc15.com
Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students
"I was definitely surprised and a little disappointed," said sophomore Jackson Kinney. The Dane County Regional Airport is ready to kick off what they expect to be a busy holiday travel season. Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries.
nbc15.com
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton High School student whose name appeared in a text message that identified him by name and incorrectly accused him of having a gun in his backpack filed a lawsuit against the district on Wednesday. The suit alleges many of the people who received the...
nbc15.com
Liquor store on Madison’s south side robbed Monday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who held up a liquor store on the city’s south side Monday night. According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect went into Rocky’s Liquor, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., pointed a gun at the clerk, and stole cash from the register.
nbc15.com
75-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Madison crosswalk
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old pedestrian was badly injured Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk of an intersection on the Madison’s near east side, the city’s police department reported. MPD’s initial report indicates officers were called to the intersection of...
nbc15.com
Dane Buy Local highlights need to support small businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local businesses celebrated the start of Dane Buy Local’s holiday shopping season Monday. The partnership supports independent, small local businesses in the Madison area. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says the partnership is important even post-pandemic. “We’ve all had enough of the pandemic,” Parisi said....
nbc15.com
Madison police find bloody rag after reported gunfire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Droplets of blood and a bloody rag were found along Williamson St. late Tuesday night after multiple people reported hearing a gunshot, the Madison Police Department reported. According to its statement, witnesses told investigators they heard a shot come from the 1300 block of Williamson St....
nbc15.com
DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
"I was definitely surprised and a little disappointed," said sophomore Jackson Kinney. Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students. Quaglieri appeared in court Tuesday for a scheduling conference, where his trial date was set. Dane County Regional Airport expects busy holiday travel season.
nbc15.com
Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The food needs doubled for some Dane County food pantries who are serving more families than ever before. Dane County food pantries released a joint statement that included several statistics about a dramatic increase in food insecurity in 2022. According to The River Food Pantry, 1,300...
nbc15.com
Missing UW-Madison student found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. reports a missing 19-year-old student has been located and is safe. The police department had asked for help finding Enzhe Xun, an international student from China, on Monday. His family had reported him missing nearly a week earlier. Xun’s last known address...
nbc15.com
Madison fire responds to second CO alarm in 3 days
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A carbon monoxide alarm at a Madison apartment complex blared for approximately an hour late Monday night before anyone decided to call 911, the Madison Fire Department reported, as it reminded the community of the dangers of the deadly gas. When firefighters arrived at the La...
nbc15.com
The Old Fashioned celebrates major milestone
Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday. Just less than one day ahead of Thanksgiving, area bakeries are providing the community with hundreds of freshly baked goods. It's time to vote on your favorite holiday decorations in downtown Madison!
