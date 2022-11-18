Randall poised to earn second title in program history, advances to state championship

Randall volleyball head coach Haleigh Burns said earlier this week that getting her 200th win would feel special, but 201 would feel even better.

Well, 200 definitely felt special. Just how special 201 will feel depends on if it comes Saturday afternoon.

Burns picked up her 200th career coaching victory on Thursday evening as the Lady Raiders swept Huffman Hargrave 26-24, 25-20, 25-13 in the Class 4A state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

The win moves Randall to the state championship game, where the Lady Raiders will try to take home the second volleyball title in school history and first since 2009.

UIL CLASS 5A STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: Randall def. Huffman Hargrave, Nov. 17

"I'm so proud of my kids and my coaches," Burns said by text Thursday. "To get here with this group of girls is just so special! Watching all their hard work and perseverance just pay off has been so rewarding as a coach. This is a fun group to coach and I'm excited to be going into the state final game with them."

Jordyn Gove led the way for Randall as she has done so often this year. The junior ended the game with 16 kills and 15 digs and two blocks. Tori Lowery (seven kills, six aces), Kandree Perez (five blocks) and Sidney Soria (32 assists, three blocks) all had superb efforts as well.

Randall not more kills than Huffman Hargrave to the tune of 41-23 and finished with a hitting percentage of .315 compared to Huffman's .089.

Set one was a back-and-forth affair with 11 ties and seven lead changes with both teams battling past the minimum 25 points. Randall showed grit and prevailed in that one.

Set two wasn't much different with eight ties and five lead changes. But, Randall trailed 18-13 before outscoring Huffman Hargrave 12-2 the rest of the way to get the victory there.

Set three was never a true contest as Randall led the entire way and closed out the sweep.

Now, there's just one more match.

The Lady Raiders (39-8) will take on Aubrey (39-9)at 1 p.m. Saturday at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. Aubrey defeated Bellville in five sets on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall poised to earn second title in program history, advances to state championship